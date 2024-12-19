BIG AUTO ACCIDENT ATTORNEYS GIVING AWAY FREE UBER VOUCHERS FOR NEW YEAR’S EVE

Law firm gives back to promote community safety

PHOENIX, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Auto Accident Attorneys, a Phoenix-based law firm with a national team of top vehicle accident attorneys, will give away free vouchers for Phoenix-area Uber rides on New Year’s Eve.

Nic Edgson, CEO and managing attorney of Big Auto Accident Attorneys, shared that this giveaway reflects the firm’s commitment to community support and aims to enhance safety on one of the most dangerous nights of the year. “New Year’s Eve is a time to celebrate, reflect on the great things that happened in the year and set our sights on the new year,” he said. “Unfortunately, vehicle accidents, injuries and even fatalities happen at this time of year for too many people.”

The number of crashes surges on New Year’s Eve, with up to 40% of those accidents caused by impaired driving, according to the National Safety Council. Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that 14 people were killed in vehicle accidents between Dec. 31, 2022, and Jan. 1, 2023, in the state. “These accidents are 100% preventable. We want to keep New Year’s Eve safe and give people one less thing to worry about,” Edgson said.

“Every day, Big Auto is focused on protecting the rights of people who are hurt in car and truck accidents,” he added. “We want to help make our community safer for everyone, and by reducing the number of people who get behind the wheel after partying on New Year’s Eve, we hope to prevent unnecessary accidents this year.”

To request a free Uber voucher worth up to $20, visit bigauto.com/uber-campaign and enter your name, email address and phone number. Vouchers are for a limited time only and must be used between 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, and 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.

“Don’t let an accident ruin your big plans for New Year’s Eve; get a ride courtesy of us!” Edgson advised. "Celebrate and get home safely to enjoy the first day of a great New Year in 2025.”

Big Auto Accident Attorneys is a nationwide law firm committed to empowering individuals affected by personal injury. With the resources to maximize recovery for every client, Big Auto partners with top-tier auto and truck accident lawyers across the country to provide access to a vast network of legal expertise. Guided by an unwavering commitment to fairness, justice and results, Big Auto believes that big injuries deserve big results. Their mission is to redefine personal injury representation by building meaningful connections, sharing authentic stories and delivering unmatched legal support. If you or a loved one has been injured in an accident, call 1-844-BIG-AUTO to start your free case today.

