Investors in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before February 7, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights – KYTX

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. ("Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KYTX) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all those who purchased or otherwise acquired Kyverna common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's offering documents issued in connection with its February 2024 initial public offering. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the strategy to best accomplish the IPO; (ii) the terms of the IPO, including the price at which Kyverna’s common stock would be sold; (iii) the language to be used in the Offering Documents; (iv) what disclosures about Kyverna would be made in the Offering Documents; and (v) what responses would be made to the SEC in connection with its review of the Offering Documents. As a result of those constant contacts and communications between the underwriter defendants’ representatives and Kyverna’s management, directors, and lawyers, at a minimum, the underwriterd defendants should have known of Kyverna’s undisclosed then-existing problems and plans, and the Offering Document’s materially inaccurate, misleading, and incomplete statements and omissions, as detailed herein.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until February 7, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

