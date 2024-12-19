Functional Medicine Associated with Lower Pharmacy Claim Costs and Offers New Path Forward in Delivery of Patient Care

Functional medicine’s transformative potential highlighted in longitudinal study of Ashland School District employee health plan

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A groundbreaking study published in October 2024 demonstrates the long-term impact of integrating functional medicine principles into an employee health plan, showing stabilized healthcare costs and significantly lower pharmacy claims for plan participants with musculoskeletal disorders. Conducted by a multidisciplinary research team, including experts from The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM) and the University of Maryland School of Medicine, this study offers compelling evidence for the power of functional medicine in the transformation of health care delivery and outcomes.

The 11-year analysis of health claims from the Ashland School District's employee health plan found individuals under the care of integrative and functional medicine practitioners had lower annual pharmacy claims costs—$534.81 less per year—in relation to those receiving conventional medical care. This reduction persisted even after adjusting for key factors such as age, comorbidities, and gender.

The study also confirmed that integrating functional medicine principles—such as modifiable lifestyle factors like nutrition, physical activity, stress management, and sleep quality—into workplace wellness programs not only improves health outcomes but can also lower financial burdens for employers and employees.

“Functional medicine’s focus on addressing root causes and empowering individuals to take charge of their health demonstrates how a whole person approach to care can lead to meaningful, lasting improvements in outcomes and cost,” states Amy R. Mack, MSES/MPA, CEO of IFM. “This study provides a clear pathway for organizations to reimagine employee health programs by emphasizing a personalized approach to well-being.”

Transforming Healthcare and Reducing Costs

Musculoskeletal disorders are the leading cause of work-related disability among educators, with up to 95% of teachers and staff experiencing symptoms. This study highlights a powerful potential solution to address this pervasive issue. By empowering individuals with the tools to improve their own health through functional medicine, the Ashland School District achieved a model of care that:

Stabilized medical claims costs for more than a decade

Reduced reliance on high-cost prescription medications

Enhanced employee engagement and health outcomes

“These findings underscore the immense value of functional medicine in addressing chronic conditions like musculoskeletal disorders, which disproportionately impact educators and contribute to significant societal and financial costs,” said Christopher R. D’Adamo, PhD, lead author of the study.

These results add to a growing body of evidence that functional medicine therapeutic interventions improve patient-reported outcomes and have the potential to reshape employer-sponsored healthcare by focusing on prevention and personalized care.

“Our educators and staff are at the heart of everything we do, and their health and well-being are essential to our mission of providing quality education,” said Serena Robinson, Employee Wellness Coordinator of Ashland School District. “The positive impact of functional medicine on our educators goes beyond improved health outcomes—it directly supports the incredible work they do every day in our schools. By embracing this innovative, whole-person approach to wellness, we’re not only empowering our staff to thrive but also ensuring that they can continue to inspire and educate our students. Prioritizing prevention and wellness allows us to sustain a healthier, more vibrant school community that benefits everyone.”

Ashland School District partners with Sophus Health, part of OneDigital, to provide a custom health insurance program that emphasizes prevention and well-being, ensuring employees receive personalized care that addresses their unique health needs.

“At Sophus Health we’re committed to empowering our members to achieve their health and well-being goals through customized, highly effective, and affordable programs based on the whole person,” states Kelly Grebinsky, Chief Actuary and Analytics Officer with Sophus Health. “By supporting this functional approach, we aim to not only improve patient satisfaction and outcomes but also reduce long-term healthcare costs for employers and employees through a focus on sustainable health solutions."

A Call to Action

“This study is a call to action for organizations, healthcare systems, and policymakers,” said David Jones, MD, co-author and co-founder of IFM. “It demonstrates the viability and necessity of adopting a functional medicine approach to employee health programs to reduce costs, enhance well-being, and, ultimately, transform our healthcare system.”

As functional medicine continues to gain recognition for its patient-centered, systems-based approach, this research further underscores its role as a catalyst in the transformation of healthcare.

Read here to learn more about this study.

