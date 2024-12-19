CentralReach Announces Two New Claims Maximizer Solutions: CR ClaimCheckAI and CR ClaimAgentAI: the Only Fully-Integrated, AI-Powered Tools Enabling Clean Claims and Claims Automation for Autism and IDD Care Providers

Powered by CentralReach’s proprietary AI-agent, cari, CR ClaimCheckAI brings AI-power to claims auditing enabling providers to audit 100% of claims and quarantine errors for manual fixing; while CR ClaimAgentAI provides customers with an AI agent to generate, audit, and submit claims automatically. The new solutions are designed to maximize clean claims and accelerate payments.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leader in Autism and IDD Care Software for applied behavior analysis (ABA) and multidisciplinary organizations, announced the launch of CR ClaimCheckAI™, the only fully-integrated, AI-powered claims auditing solution along with the upcoming release of it’s new claims processing agent, CR ClaimAgentAI™. Powered by the company’s proprietary AI-agent, cari™, both solutions address mission-critical challenges faced by autism and IDD care providers, including improving profitability and cash flow, despite the staffing shortages and margin constraints these providers often encounter.

CR ClaimCheckAI brings the power of AI-auditing to the clean claims process, leveraging a growing library of 250 payor-specific rules and compliance checks. It provides customers with an interactive dashboard that features both time-based trends and predictive insights into claims data, processing, and issues. More importantly, its seamless integration with CentralReach’s core task manager module simplifies and streamlines the resolution of claims issues by embedding it directly into the customer’s workflow. It also provides straightforward claims analysis by organization, center, and payor, enabling organizations to identify and address the root causes of claims issues at their source. Further, the product offers a Clean Claims Score based on the claims analysis, which empowers providers to benchmark their performance against all other providers and those within their specific market segment, delivering another layer of insights not available in standalone point solutions.

In Q1 2025, the company will begin rolling out a series of RCM-process focused AI agents which will be bundled together in its CR ClaimAgentAI offering. These cari-powered agents will enable clients that deploy them to generate, audit, and submit claims automatically - all with a transparent view into what’s happening along the way. The automation will increase clean claim rates, improve operational efficiency, increase billing velocity and, as a result, greatly improve cash flow and profitability for users.

"With increasing compliance mandates and payor scrutiny, improving claims performance is top of mind for all providers in the Autism and IDD Care market. Current solutions like ad hoc manual checks, outsourcing to offshore RCM service providers, or the use of clunky, disconnected third-party point solutions, do not enable providers to improve performance without significant learning curve requirements and manual processing that blunt the purported ROI of those solutions. CR ClaimCheckAI and our soon to be released ClaimAgentAI offers all the benefits of the most sophisticated LLM-based solutions with the convenience of having that solution built into the UI and daily workflows that their teams already use and love," said Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach. "CR ClaimCheckAI when paired with CR ClaimAgentAI will offer the benefits of third-party RCM service offerings at a fraction of the cost, creating significant ROI for our customers in a critical area of their business - greatly enhancing clean claims rates from the outset, accelerating reimbursements, and reducing operational burdens, allowing providers to scale their services faster and more effectively.”

One large ABA provider shared, “CR ClaimCheckAI catches so many things we'd normally miss before submitting a claim. It's decreased our denial rate and has helped make this part of our business easier to manage.”

CR ClaimCheckAI was named a finalist by Fierce Healthcare’s Innovation Awards in the Financial/Operational Solutions category. CentralReach has also won awards for its AI assistant - cari™ - which powers CR ClaimCheckAI including two Stevie Awards for technology excellence as well as being named to the Inc Best in Business list.

CentralReach is committed to bringing the latest innovations to its customer base in its constant quest to increase billable clinical time while reducing administrative burdens for autism and IDD care providers. To learn more about CR ClaimCheckAI, go to https://centralreach.com/products/claimcheckai/.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing the only complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 185,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

