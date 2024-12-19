Indivar Dutta-Gupta Joins the National Academy of Social Insurance as Distinguished Visiting Fellow

Washington DC, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Academy of Social Insurance is excited to welcome Indivar Dutta-Gupta as a Distinguished Visiting Fellow and senior advisor to the CEO. In this role, he will provide critical thought leadership and contribute his extensive policy expertise to the Academy’s mission of advancing and modernizing social insurance.

A member of the Academy since 2012 and a member of its Board of Directors since 2016, Dutta-Gupta brings over two decades of experience and leadership in economic policy, poverty alleviation, and social protection.

Indi is currently also a Doris Duke Distinguished Fellow at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy. Most recently, he served as Executive Director of the Center for Law and Social Policy (CLASP), where he oversaw efforts to promote policies that improve the well-being of low-income individuals and families. Previously, he founded what is now the Georgetown Center on Poverty and Inequality, and served in key roles at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, the Center for American Progress, and as staff for the Ways and Means Committee.

“Indi’s commitment to social justice, his exceptional leadership when it comes to addressing U.S. poverty and inequality, and his ability to work across the ideological spectrum are just a few of the many reasons I have deeply enjoyed working with him over the years,” said National Academy of Social Insurance Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Vallas. “This is a critical time for protecting, strengthening, and modernizing our social insurance ecosystem, and I look forward to collaborating closely with him as the Academy enters a new chapter.”

About the National Academy of Social Insurance

The National Academy of Social Insurance is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization made up of nearly 1,300 of the nation’s leading experts on social insurance. The Academy’s mission is to advance solutions to challenges facing social insurance programs and improve the well-being of individuals and families. The Academy brings experts together from across sectors to produce cutting-edge research, policy analysis, and public education to promote economic security and access to healthcare for all.

