Canon U.S.A. Helps Support Notre Dame Athletics’ “A Brighter Christmas” Program

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, helped support Notre Dame Athletics’ annual gift-giving event “A Brighter Christmas” on December 8 at the Compton Family Ice Arena on campus in South Bend, Indiana.

Launched in 2011, the “Brighter Christmas” initiative sees members of Notre Dame’s athletic department, including staff, coaches, and student-athletes, help provide assistance to local families in need during the holiday season. Canon, working with Notre Dame Global Partnerships, helped support the culminating event, where families were invited to the campus. Families were treated to a meal and events for the children including ornaments and cards that they could color and construct before taking home. Families were also sent home with gift cards to a local grocery store. This year’s program saw 25 families supported. Canon also printed banner signage for the event.

“We are pleased to help support the University of Notre Dame in their efforts to assist families during this holiday season,” said Peter P. Kowalczuk, executive vice president and Client Services Group president. “The ‘Brighter Christmas’ initiative has given so many people a reason to look forward to the holiday season thanks to the time and effort put in by members of the Notre Dame Athletics community, and Canon is proud to be part of a program that has brought so much joy to families in need.”

Canon shares an extensive association with Notre Dame, currently serving as the exclusive Office Management Provider of the Fighting Irish, catering to the program’s twenty Division I sports programs by helping to support students, faculty and staff with on-site resources.

“We were so excited to host this event at Compton Family Ice Arena again this year,” said Notre Dame Athletics’ Molly Mahoney, Programming and Event Coordinator for the Compton Family Arena. “It is amazing to watch our Athletic groups connect to the local community while giving back. It is a lot of fun watching our student-athletes connect with the participating families over a hot meal and crafts, and this year we had eleven athletics teams participate. We appreciate Canon’s support on a project that we look forward to every year.”

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2023 has ranked in the Top Five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years.† Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

Attachment

Brian Bohl Canon U.S.A., Inc. 516-408-8214 bbohl@cusa.canon.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.