Danielle Barnes Joins Truxton’s Board of Directors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Trust Company is pleased to announce that Danielle W. Barnes has joined its Board of Directors.

Mrs. Barnes currently serves as CEO/President of the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee, serving over 16,000 girls and volunteers across the region. She has a lifelong passion for building strong communities and building leaders, especially women, girls, and the disadvantaged.

Prior to joining Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee, she led the U.S. Human Services practice for Ernst & Young, counseling state and local governments across the country and creating innovative and practical solutions and programs for families and vulnerable individuals. Mrs. Barnes previously served as a member of the Governor’s Cabinet as the Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Human Services. Under two different Governors, she led the operations and strategic direction of the state’s second largest agency responsible for aiding over 2 million vulnerable Tennesseans.

“We are very fortunate to have Danielle joining our team,” said Tom Stumb, Chairman of the Board and CEO. He continued, “We are constantly striving to make our company better and we believe that Danielle’s experience and leadership will be invaluable to our team.”

Mrs. Barnes earned her undergraduate degree from Spelman College and her law degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law. She is active in a variety of organizations, including, Jack and Jill of America Foundation, Tennessee State Museum, Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation, the Tennessee Adoption Project, and MLB Music City (Nashville Stars).

About Truxton

Truxton is a provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations Media Relations Austin Branstetter Swan Burrus 615-250-0783 615-250-0773 austin.branstetter@truxtontrust.com swan.burrus@truxtontrust.com

