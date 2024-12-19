Synopsys, Inc. Named Outstanding Leader, Nell Triplett of Juniper Networks Awarded Outstanding Executive, and IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Recognized as Breakthrough Corporate Leader

BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainability Roundtable, Inc. (SR Inc), a leader in strategic advisory and support services, proudly announces the recipients of its 2024 Sustainable Business & Enterprise Roundtable (SBER) Awards. Presented the eve before its Summit for Sustainable Business VIII: Decarbonizing Corporate Global Operations at the St. Regis hotel in Washington, D.C., these recognitions commemorate SBER’s 2024 standout sustainability leaders.

Award Recipients and Achievements

SR Inc is delighted to recognize the following SBER Member-Clients and Implementing Executives for their accomplishments in 2024.

1. Synopsys: Outstanding Corporate Leader



Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS), a leading provider of comprehensive silicon to systems design solutions, earned recognition for its exceptional commitment to renewable energy procurement and comprehensive sustainability initiatives.





Erika Varga McEnroe, Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel for Synopsys, accepts the Outstanding Corporate Leader Award on behalf of Synopsys

Key achievements:

Established a strong near-term Science-Based Target (SBT) with concrete implementation plans

Signed a significant Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) for 90MW of the Millers Branch 3 project with the Net Zero Consortium for Buyers (NZCB), following a previous 15MW agreement for Azure Sky

with the Net Zero Consortium for Buyers (NZCB), following a previous 15MW agreement for Actively participated in SBER research on function design, sustainably healthy workplaces, and gaining buy-in for decarbonization initiatives



Erika Varga McEnroe, Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Synopsys, accepted the award on behalf of the company. McEnroe played a crucial role in negotiating the Millers Branch 3 VPPA. We would also like to thank Eugene Brown, Sustainability & ESG Director, for his crucial work on decarbonization targets, implementation plans, and clean energy procurement.

2. Nell Triplett, Juniper Networks: Outstanding Executive



Nell Triplett, Director of Sustainability at Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-Native Networking, was honored for her outstanding leadership in corporate sustainability and renewable energy initiatives.





Nell Triplett, Director of Sustainability at Juniper Networks, accepts the Outstanding Corporate Executive Award

Notable contributions:

Secured approval for Juniper Networks' Science-Based Target

Led Juniper's participation in an aggregated VPPA for 40MW of the Millers Branch 2 project with the NZCB

with the NZCB Collaborated extensively on SBER research projects, including strategies for gaining buy-in for decarbonization initiatives and mandatory reporting



3. IDEXX: Breakthrough Corporate Leader



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics and software, earned the award for its rapid progress in environmental sustainability. Mike Connolly, Sr. Manager of Global Facilities Engineering, and Pat O'Brien, Director of Global Operations, accepted the award on the organization's behalf. We also congratulate IDEXX’s Sustainability Program Manager, Dan Wojciechowski, who could not attend the event but significantly contributed to IDEXX’s sustainability efforts.





Mike Connolly, Sr. Manager of Global Facilities Engineering, and Pat O'Brien, Director of Global Operations, accept the Breakthrough Corporate Leader Award on behalf of IDEXX

Key accomplishments:

Contributed to SBER research on Scope 1 decarbonization and strategies for gaining buy-in for decarbonization initiatives

Completed a VPPA for 20MW of the Millers Branch 2 project with the NZCB

with the NZCB Actively participated in additional aggregated procurements for purchaser-caused renewable electricity in the U.S. and Europe



Fostering environments for candid, practical conversations among Member-Client executives is critical to how SBER drives shared progress. We’d like to recognize this year’s awardees for their valuable insights at SBER research interviews, Symposia, and Summits throughout the year. Each implementing individual mentioned epitomized the pragmatic, collaborative spirit that illuminates the SBER ethos.

Congratulations to all awardees. We look forward to continuing to partner with these leaders on enterprise decarbonization efforts in 2025!

About SR Inc and the Sustainable Business & Enterprise Roundtable (SBER)

SR Inc works to be the world's most respected strategic advisor in enterprise decarbonization. For more than fifteen years, leaders at over 100 Fortune 500 and global growth companies have trusted SR Inc to provide membership-based strategic advisory and support services. SBER helps executives set goals, drive progress, and report results in enterprise decarbonization as they lead their organizations to more sustainable high performance — to help align business with life.

About the Net Zero Consortium for Buyers (NZCB)

The NZCB is a confidential renewable energy buyers’ community that creates transactions favorable for corporate buyers. The NZCB enables enterprises to chart a profitable path to Net Zero emissions globally. SR Inc Member-Clients have made the NZCB a leading transaction platform for corporate aggregated utility-scale renewable energy procurement in North America and Europe. NZCB participants are democratizing the financial and environmental benefits of utility-scale clean energy.

Inquiries

To learn more about SR Inc., the SBER Awards, or sustainable business practices, email info@sustainround.com. For media inquiries, contact SRInc@fischtankpr.com.

