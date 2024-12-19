Ipsos Poll: New Survey Reveals Nearly Half of Canadians Who Mail Donations Will Not Give Online This Holiday Season

As Canadian charities bear the brunt of the Canada Post strike, CanadaHelps reveals notable giving trends heading into the new year

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the results of a new Ipsos poll conducted on behalf of CanadaHelps , the country's largest online platform for donating and fundraising, nearly half of Canadians (43 percent) who traditionally mail their donations will not be giving to charities online this holiday season despite the Canada Post strike. 33 percent of young Canadians (Generation Z / Millennials) have adopted more modern giving habits than over 28 percent of their older counterparts (Generation X / Baby Boomers) by donating online due to the Canada Post strike in place of mailing donations. The complete findings from the Ipsos poll can be downloaded here .

“The Canada Post strike may be over, but its lingering effects could lead to fewer donations this holiday season, as many Canadians seem reluctant to change their giving habits based on the findings of this poll,” says Duke Chang, President and CEO of CanadaHelps. “Help us save the holiday season for charities as they rely on year-end contributions to support communities across the country. With mail delivery delays expected to continue, donating online is the quickest way to ensure contributions are processed immediately, helping charities meet urgent needs while also allowing Canadians to receive a donation receipt before the year-end deadline.”

2024 Giving Trends

In contrast to the negative impact on charities from the Canada Post strike, CanadaHelps shares several notable giving trends in 2024 as of November 15th:

Subscription-based giving gains traction as Canadians embrace convenience and budget for their giving. Monthly donations, also known as subscription-based giving, continued to gain traction with Canadian donors in 2024. Dollars raised via monthly giving grew this year by almost six percent (5.92 percent) year-over-year, totalling over $75.8 million in donations.





Donations of securities continued to gain momentum with Canadians in 2024. While the average donation size is down slightly (-1.68 percent), dollars raised via securities grew 28.58 percent year-over-year, which is more than $32.7 million in 2024. This remains one of the most strategic ways to give as capital gains tax can often be eliminated on securities donations.





Gifts that give back are still a favourite among Canadians. Purchases from Charity Gift Cards on CanadaHelps.org – which offer purchasers a tax receipt and allow recipients to donate the gift to their charity of choice – grew 16 percent year-over-year in revenue, raising more than $446K in 2024.





Canadians gave one-time donations less often, but when they did, they gave more. The number of one-time donors dropped by -9.78 percent in 2024; however, the average one-time donation grew 6.20 percent from $212.12 in 2023 to $226.78 in 2024.

“There were some bright spots in charitable giving this year, particularly the growing adoption of subscription-based donations, which make giving easier for donors to manage and budget their giving, while helping charities better plan and allocate resources to support communities year-round,” says Chang. “Canadians are incredibly generous with their time and money, and that generosity not only strengthens communities, but also fosters a deeper sense of connection. That’s why we’re challenging everyone to come together and show just how generous they can be this holiday season.”

Donations can be made online to any charity this holiday season online at CanadaHelps.org.

About CanadaHelps

CanadaHelps is Canada’s largest online donation and fundraising platform, and a charity advancing philanthropy through technology. For Canadians, CanadaHelps.org is a safe and trusted destination for discovering and supporting any charity in Canada. CanadaHelps also develops affordable fundraising technology used by more than 30,000 charities and provides free training and education so all charities can increase their impact and succeed in the digital age. Since 2000, more than 4.8 million people have donated upwards of $3.2 billion through CanadaHelps. Connect with CanadaHelps on X , Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

