Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter Files Emergency Motion To Prevent Attorney Tony Buzbee From Destroying Evidence & Requesting Dismissal of Anonymous Lawsuit Case

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter filed an emergency motion for preservation order, seeking to prevent attorney Tony Buzbee from destroying key evidence in their ongoing litigation.

The filing, which came through Carter’s attorney Alex Spiro, also requested that the judge dismiss the anonymous lawsuit altogether based on the plaintiff’s wide array of inconsistent and unsubstantiated statements. He points to the fact that Buzbee admitted to NBC News that he and his firm failed to investigate the plaintiff’s claims prior to filing a lawsuit against Carter.

In the emergency motion, Spiro specifically references the factual inaccuracies in the plaintiff’s account, such as her claim that she watched the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards show on a Jumbotron outside of Radio City Music Hall and knocked on limousine door windows. However, he notes there was no jumbotron outside of the venue in 2000 and the limousine area was blocked off from the public.

In addition to the inconsistencies that Spiro outlined, NBC News identified additional irregularities in the plaintiff’s narrative in a story published on Friday night . The plaintiff told NBC News that she spoke with musician Benji Madden at the afterparty, but a representative for Benji and his brother Joel confirmed to the publication that neither of the brothers attended the 2000 VMAs because they were on tour in the Midwest.

As part of today’s motion, Spiro wrote that there is “a significant risk that Buzbee will seek to destroy documents or other evidence that would demonstrate that he knew or should have known that the allegations in the complaint were false.”

Buzbee previously filed a lawsuit against Roc Nation to which the organization responded with the following statement:

“Tony Buzbee’s baloney lawsuit against Roc Nation is nothing but another sham. It’s a pathetic attempt to distract and deflect attention. This sideshow won’t change the ultimate outcome and true justice will be served soon.”

