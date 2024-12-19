SOLLONG Toolset Announces Its Launch: A New Paradigm for Decentralized Web 3.0 and AI Development

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLLONG (https://sollong.xyz), a groundbreaking platform based on the Solana ecosystem, has launched its innovative toolset aimed at redefining decentralized infrastructure for the Web 3.0 world. Focused on both digital and physical decentralization, SOLLONG enables users to monetize their computing power and unused network resources by connecting with companies, laboratories, and institutions through API authorization. This toolset plays a pivotal role in advancing Big Data and AI development while contributing to the transition to a more decentralized and privacy-focused internet.





The SOLLONG platform fosters a decentralized, collaborative approach to internet resource management, allowing users to sell computing power and network resources within the DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) ecosystem. As demand for advanced infrastructure grows in AI and Big Data, SOLLONG ensures that individuals and small businesses can participate and benefit from the decentralized Web 3.0 economy.

A key highlight of the launch is the SOLLONG Mobile Stellar Series, which includes three decentralized Web3 phones - Stellar 1, Stellar 2, and Stellar 3 - evolving from the Solana SAGA Phone. These phones are designed for users interested in decentralized communication, privacy, and blockchain integration. Key features include multiple blockchain support, decentralized communication, and payments, along with an integrated decentralized app market. SOLLONG's expert technical support ensures a seamless user experience with an optimized interface that is easy for both new users and developers.

The Stellar phones focus on privacy, ensuring user data remains secure without reliance on centralized networks. The three versions of the Stellar Series are priced at:

- Stellar 1: 500 USDT

- Stellar 2: 1,500 USDT

- Stellar 3: 3,000 USDT

Each version offers tailored features, catering to casual users or developers building decentralized applications. SOLLONG is also offering several token airdrops to incentivize users to engage with the platform, including SOLLONG token, ecological project tokens, and exchange token airdrops.

The Stellar phones leverage advanced technologies such as cloud service inference for complex AI tasks, lightweight models for mobile efficiency, and specialized hardware like Google's TPUs and Apple's Neural Engine. These features optimize performance and provide users with powerful AI capabilities on mobile devices.

SOLLONG's commitment to security is reinforced by its robust infrastructure and safety audit, ensuring that the platform meets the highest standards of protection. With its decentralized architecture, SOLLONG reduces the risks associated with centralized systems, making it a trusted solution for users seeking privacy and control over their data.

The launch of SOLLONG represents a significant milestone in the evolution of decentralized technologies. By enabling users to contribute resources, access decentralized applications, and maintain privacy, SOLLONG is positioning itself as a leader in the next phase of Web 3.0 adoption, paving the way for a more secure and decentralized internet.For more information about the SOLLONG toolset and the Stellar Series phones, visit the official website at https://sollong.xyz/mobile.

About SOLLONG

SOLLONG is a next-generation decentralized platform built on the Solana ecosystem, designed to provide innovative solutions for Big Data, AI, and Web 3.0 applications. By combining digital and physical decentralization with the DePIN narrative, SOLLONG aims to create a borderless platform that empowers users to contribute computing power, monetize network resources, and access decentralized applications. The platform is backed by a team of experienced professionals and has been safety audited to ensure the highest levels of security and reliability.

Social Links

X: https://x.com/Sollongworld

Medium: https://medium.com/@sollong

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmtOhxLjKlbtChG_hZivldQ

GitBook: https://sollongs-organization.gitbook.io/sollong-docs

Media contact

Brand: SOLLONG

Contact: Media team

Email: support@sollong.xyz

Website: https://sollong.xyz

