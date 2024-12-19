Blackwell 3D Announces Incorporation of Wholly Owned Consulting Subsidiary in the UAE

Subsidiary to Serve as Consulting Arm and Drive AI-Assisted 3D Construction Innovation

DUBAI, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. (OTC: BDCC) (“Blackwell 3D” or the “Company”), an innovative 3D house printing technology company, is proud to announce the incorporation of its wholly owned consulting subsidiary, Blackwell Constructions Consultancy, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This new subsidiary will serve as the Company’s consulting arm, focusing on developing and advancing AI-assisted 3D construction technologies and delivering strategic expertise to clients across the region and beyond.

“Blackwell Constructions Consultancy’s establishment marks a significant step in Blackwell 3D’s vision to redefine construction through technology,” stated Mohammedsaif Zaveri, CEO of Blackwell 3D. “Positioned in the UAE - a global hub for innovation and sustainability - the subsidiary is strategically poised to lead the adoption of advanced technologies, helping clients modernize their construction projects while addressing critical challenges such as cost optimization, precision design, and environmental impact.”

The incorporation of Blackwell Constructions Consultancy creates a dual-subsidiary structure that will serve to strengthen Blackwell 3D’s ability to deliver comprehensive solutions while driving operational efficiencies in the future:

Focused Expertise: Blackwell Constructions Consultancy intends to specialize in AI-driven feasibility studies, project planning, and consulting strategies tailored to the unique needs of each client.

Seamless Execution: Complementing this, Blackwell 3D’s construction-focused subsidiary shall focus its efforts on projects with precision, leveraging 3D printing technologies to deliver high-quality, sustainable builds.

Market Differentiation: The collaborative synergy between these two subsidiaries positions Blackwell 3D to become a leader in both strategy and implementation, creating a competitive edge in the growing market for smart construction solutions.

Scalability and Agility: This structure sets the stage for Blackwell 3D to rapidly scale operations and capture emerging opportunities in a multi-billion-dollar global market for AI and 3D construction.

On another note, Blackwell 3D recently received comments from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding its Form 10 Registration Statement and expects to file an amendment within days. This is a critical step in the Company’s evolution as a fully reporting entity.

Becoming fully reporting offers numerous advantages that reflect Blackwell 3D’s commitment to growth and shareholder value:

Enhanced Credibility and Transparency: Meeting SEC reporting standards underscores Blackwell 3D’s dedication to corporate governance, building trust with investors, clients, and partners.

Broader Access to Capital: As a fully reporting entity, Blackwell 3D expects to be better positioned to attract institutional and global investment, supporting ambitious growth initiatives.

Market Leadership: Greater visibility in the construction and technology sectors will enhance the Company’s ability to establish itself as a company with cutting-edge and comprehensive construction solutions.

Long-Term Value Creation: Increased transparency and market visibility are anticipated to drive sustained growth, ensuring the Company remains at the forefront of innovation.

The incorporation of Blackwell Constructions Consultancy reflects Blackwell 3D’s strategy and vision in AI and 3D printing innovation, addressing a rapidly expanding global market with solutions that redefine traditional construction. The dual-subsidiary structure is in line with the Company’s vision to be able to deliver scalable, efficient, and sustainable technologies that are increasingly in demand. As Blackwell 3D progresses toward becoming a fully reporting entity, it is poised to unlock new opportunities for growth.

“Our UAE subsidiary, Blackwell Constructions Consultancy, is a key part of our strategy to modernize the construction industry,” concluded Zaveri. “This dual-subsidiary model is expected to allow us to deliver unparalleled value to clients while simultaneously driving innovation. Meanwhile, our progress toward becoming a fully reporting entity reflects our commitment to transparency and growth as we enter an exciting new phase of our journey.”

For further information about Blackwell 3D, please visit our corporate website at www.blackwell3d.com or refer to filings available at www.otcmarkets.com and www.sec.gov.

About Blackwell 3D Corporation

Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. is focused on developing state-of-the-art 3D technologies for use in the construction industry. Our goal is to be able to use our technology to design 3D printed residential structures and that meet our clients' specific requirements and preferences. In addition, it is our objective to use a large-scale printer and a specialized concrete mixture to print the structural components of these residential structures. Our printing process is expected to be highly automated, allowing us to create intricate designs and details with precision.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s review of potential financing and strategic alternatives, the Company’s research and development efforts, the Company’s prospects for 2024, and the Company’s ability to fine tune its operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan” and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, assumptions (including assumptions about general economic, market, industry and operational factors), known or unknown, which could cause the actual results to vary materially from those indicated or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Blackwell 3D's ability to continue as a going concern; Blackwell 3D's ability raise additional capital to fund its business on acceptable terms or at all; Blackwell 3D's ability to negotiate and consummate a financing or other strategic transaction; changes in the competitive industries in which the Company operates and variations in operating performance across competitors; changes in laws and regulations affecting Blackwell 3D's business; the risk of downturns in the market and Blackwell 3D's industry; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Blackwell 3D; risks related to Blackwell 3D's limited operating history and history of losses; the timing of expected business milestones; Blackwell 3D's ability to implement its business plan and scale its business; Blackwell 3D's ability to formulate, implement and modify as necessary effective sales, marketing, and strategic initiatives to drive revenue growth; Blackwell 3D's ability to expand internationally; the viability of Blackwell 3D's intellectual property and intellectual property created in the future; government regulations and Blackwell 3D's ability to obtain applicable regulatory approvals and comply with government regulations; and the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the most recent filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) along with additional disclosure made available with the OTC Markets Group Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Contact:

Investor Relations

IR@BLACKWELL3D.COM

+1 (702) 718-0807

Legal Disclaimer:

