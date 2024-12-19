Submit Release
Top Utilities Lead the Way Out of Residential Scoring Slump

Escalent Recognizes 47 Utilities as 2024 Customer Champions

LIVONIA, Mich., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Cogent Syndicated report from Escalent finds that, for the first time since 2020, year-end utility customer engagement has improved. Although all major indices see year-over-year improvement, a significant Brand Trust gain has had the most impact on the Engaged Customer Relationship (ECR) score recovery, with improved scoring related to company reputation leading the index gain.

Those are some of the latest findings of the 2024 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™ (UTBCE): Residential study, which tracks the performance of 142 gas, electric and combination utilities to identify brand and customer experience opportunities and trends in the industry. The report is published semiannually by Escalent, a top data analytics and advisory firm with extensive energy, utility and brand experience.

After reaching a peak of 728 at the end of 2020, the residential ECR score had been steadily declining until it reached a record low of 700 in the first quarter of 2024. The score showed signs of a turnaround in the second quarter and ends 2024 at 708—a statistically significant six points higher than year-end 2023.

“We expected ECR and other UTBCE indices to course-correct after the scoring surge of 2020,” said Suzanne Haggerty, director of syndicated research with the Energy industry practice at Escalent. “When scores began to slide below prepandemic levels in early 2023, however, we realized that many utilities would have to take quick and decisive actions to reverse that trend.”

While industry engagement is finally trending upward and many utilities are starting to see healthier scores, 47 utilities are scoring well above their industry peers for building engaged customer relationships and have earned the title of Escalent 2024 Utility Customer Champion.

“These aren’t utilities that have suddenly started outscoring their peers in 2024,” Haggerty explained. “Most Customer Champions have higher scores now than they did prepandemic, meaning they held on to at least some of that 2020 scoring bump.”

Customer Champions outperform the industry average in several attributes, notably:

  • Customer Champions have carefully guarded their company’s character and built goodwill within their local communities, contributing to 6% higher Company Reputation scores and customers who are more likely to report a willingness to say positive things about their utility.
  • Customer Champions are providing transparent updates on their commitment to transitioning away from fossil fuels and supporting environmental causes, leading to 4% higher Environmental Dedication Index scores. Additionally, Customer Champions have made year-over-year progress in the index, gaining eight points as the industry score drops by one point.
  • Customer Champions have effectively communicated to customers about system improvement plans, contributing to the 4% higher perception that their utilities are making investments to improve infrastructure safety and reliability. This is an important perception when rate cases are underway or increased rates begin to appear on the bill, since elevated perception of those investments correlates with 12% higher trust in utilities to set and communicate fair, reasonable rates.
  • Customer Champions are ensuring customer awareness and understanding of a variety of voluntary offerings that offer everything from improved customer service to energy savings, seeing 5% higher Benefits Awareness Index scores and 4% higher customer perception of related communication.

Leading utilities that have protected their company reputations and continue to illustrate their value to customers with effective programs and clear communication about improvements are building engaged relationships.

Escalent is pleased to name these 47 utilities as our 2024 Customer Champions.

Cogent Syndicated 2024 Customer Champions*
Ameren Missouri Mississippi Power
Atmos Energy – Midwest National Fuel Gas
Atmos Energy – South New Jersey Natural Gas
Avista Nicor Gas
BGE OPPD
Black Hills Energy – Midwest OUC
Cascade Natural Gas PPL Electric Utilities
CenterPoint Energy – Midwest PSE&G
CenterPoint Energy – South Peoples
Chattanooga Gas Company Pepco
Columbia Gas – East Piedmont Natural Gas
Columbia Gas – South Puget Sound Energy
Columbia Gas of Ohio Salt River Project
ComEd South Jersey Gas Company
Con Edison Southwest Gas
Delmarva Power Spire Missouri – West
Dominion Energy South Carolina TECO Peoples Gas
Elizabethtown Gas TECO Tampa Electric
Enbridge Gas North Carolina UGI Utilities
Florida City Gas Company Virginia Natural Gas
Georgia Power Washington Gas
Green Mountain Power Wisconsin Public Service
Indiana Michigan Power Xcel Energy – Midwest
Intermountain Gas Company  

* Utilities named as Customer Champions are selected based on having Engaged Customer Relationship Index scores in the top decile of the industry, the top score within their respective benchmark segment, or an Engaged Customer Relationship Index score within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.

The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Engaged Customer Relationship scores among the 142 utilities surveyed.

East Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance
Utility brand Name Service provided ECR score
PSE&G Combination 735
BGE Combination 717
Con Edison Combination 717
Delmarva Power Combination 717
PECO Combination 713
National Grid Combination 712
Eversource Combination 690
NYSEG Combination 657
RG&E Combination 631
PPL Electric Utilities Electric 731
Green Mountain Power Electric 725
Pepco Electric 720
Duquesne Light Company Electric 703
West Penn Power Electric 690
Penn Power Electric 687
Penelec Electric 682
Potomac Edison Electric 676
PSEG Long Island Electric 675
Jersey Central Power & Light Electric 675
Met-Ed Electric 674
Mon Power Electric 667
Atlantic City Electric Electric 665
Central Maine Power Electric 622
Appalachian Power Electric 615
New Jersey Natural Gas Natural Gas 738
Columbia Gas – East Natural Gas 732
Washington Gas Natural Gas 732
Elizabethtown Gas Natural Gas 731
UGI Utilities Natural Gas 723
Peoples Natural Gas 722
National Fuel Gas Natural Gas 720
South Jersey Gas Company Natural Gas 718
Philadelphia Gas Works Natural Gas 711


Midwest Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance
Utility brand name Service provided ECR score
Black Hills Energy – Midwest Combination 762
Wisconsin Public Service Combination 747
Xcel Energy – Midwest Combination 742
NIPSCO Combination 741
Montana-Dakota Utilities Combination 724
Consumers Energy Combination 723
Alliant Energy Combination 716
Ameren Illinois Combination 708
MidAmerican Energy Combination 703
We Energies Combination 696
Duke Energy Midwest Combination 689
DTE Energy Combination 686
CenterPoint Energy – Indiana Combination 538
ComEd Electric 728
OPPD Electric 722
Indiana Michigan Power Electric 711
Ameren Missouri Electric 709
AEP Ohio Electric 700
Ohio Edison Electric 693
Evergy Electric 691
The Illuminating Company Electric 686
AES Indiana Electric 681
Toledo Edison Electric 679
AES Ohio Electric 665
CenterPoint Energy – Midwest Natural Gas 742
Nicor Gas Natural Gas 729
Columbia Gas of Ohio Natural Gas 728
Atmos Energy – Midwest Natural Gas 726
Spire Missouri – West Natural Gas 723
Spire Missouri – East Natural Gas 718
Citizens Energy Natural Gas 718
Peoples Gas Natural Gas 714
Enbridge Gas Ohio Natural Gas 710
Kansas Gas Service Natural Gas 708


South Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance
Utility brand name Service provided ECR score
Dominion Energy South Carolina Combination 722
Louisville Gas & Electric Combination 708
CPS Energy Combination 687
MLGW Combination 650
OUC Electric 762
Mississippi Power Electric 760
TECO Tampa Electric Electric 748
Georgia Power Electric 746
Southwestern Electric Power Company Electric 737
Entergy Mississippi Electric 737
Florida Power & Light Electric 734
Entergy Arkansas Electric 729
Public Service Company of Oklahoma Electric 728
Alabama Power Electric 722
Duke Energy Progress Electric 721
JEA Electric 721
Dominion Energy Virginia Electric 710
OG&E Electric 708
Duke Energy Florida Electric 708
Nashville Electric Service Electric 707
Duke Energy Carolinas Electric 706
Entergy Texas Electric 705
Kentucky Utilities Electric 702
Xcel Energy – South Electric 696
Entergy Louisiana Electric 691
El Paso Electric Electric 691
Austin Energy Electric 680
Entergy New Orleans Electric 651
FPL Northwest FL Electric 638
Kentucky Power Electric 627
Florida City Gas Company Natural Gas 764
TECO Peoples Gas Natural Gas 762
Columbia Gas – South Natural Gas 759
Chattanooga Gas Company Natural Gas 759
Virginia Natural Gas Natural Gas 755
Piedmont Natural Gas Natural Gas 752
Enbridge Gas North Carolina Natural Gas 750
Atmos Energy – South Natural Gas 750
CenterPoint Energy – South Natural Gas 748
Texas Gas Service Natural Gas 725
Spire Gulf Coast Natural Gas 723
Oklahoma Natural Gas Natural Gas 717
Spire Alabama Natural Gas 715
Spire Mississippi Natural Gas 685


West Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance
Utility brand name Service provided ECR score
Avista Combination 735
Puget Sound Energy Combination 724
Colorado Springs Utilities Combination 703
NorthWestern Energy Combination 702
Black Hills Energy – West Combination 700
Xcel Energy Colorado Combination 696
PG&E Combination 650
SDG&E Combination 574
Salt River Project Electric 776
Seattle City Light Electric 730
SMUD Electric 729
Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Electric 728
Snohomish PUD Electric 720
PNM Electric 717
Tucson Electric Power Electric 713
APS Electric 712
Rocky Mountain Power Electric 702
Portland General Electric Electric 698
Idaho Power Electric 695
Southern California Edison Electric 693
Pacific Power Electric 685
NV Energy Electric 639
Cascade Natural Gas Natural Gas 795
Intermountain Gas Company Natural Gas 754
Southwest Gas Natural Gas 751
SoCalGas Natural Gas 734
New Mexico Gas Company Natural Gas 716
NW Natural Natural Gas 707
Enbridge Gas West Natural Gas 692

For more information on the full report, click here.

About the Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study

Escalent conducted surveys among 59,377 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 142 largest US utility companies (based on residential customer counts). The sample design uses a combination of quotas and weighting based on US census data to ensure a demographically balanced sample of each evaluated utility’s customers based on age, gender, income, race and ethnicity. Utilities within the same region and of the same type (e.g., electric-only providers) are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

About Escalent

Escalent is an award-winning data analytics and advisory firm specializing in industries facing disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, we accelerate growth by creating a seamless flow between primary, secondary, syndicated, and internal business data, providing consulting and advisory services from insights through implementation. We are 1,800 team members strong, following the acquisition of C Space and Hall & Partners in April 2023. Escalent is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, with locations across the US and in Australia, Canada, China, India, Ireland, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, UAE, and the UK. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

Contact        
Stephanie Salvadero, 734.838.5192
stephanie.salvadero@escalent.co

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a60a461-0c2d-4b8b-9c3f-02d697356764

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6569d675-d633-4881-923e-c55656306b88


Suzanne Haggerty

Director, Syndicated Research
Escalent names 47 utilities as our 2024 Customer Champions.

Congratulations to the 47 utilities that stand out as 2024 Customer Champions.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Science


