Submit Release
News Search

There were 885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,273 in the last 365 days.

Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited Announces First Half 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited (“NCI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NCI), today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Overview:

  • Revenue was approximately HK$79.3 million (US$10.2 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, representing an increase of approximately 1.7% from the same period in 2023.
  • Net income was approximately HK$1.4million (US$0.2 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 (2023: net losses approximately HK$5.2 million).

Six Month Financial Results Ended June 30, 2024

Revenue. Revenue increased by approximately 1.7% from approximately HK$78.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to approximately HK$79.3 million (approximately US$10.2 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was mainly caused by the increase in retail sales of owned-branded apparel products in the United Kingdom by 95.3% to HKD11.5 million (approximately US$1.5 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from HKD5.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 as a result of full period operation of new retail outlets in London. The increase in retail sales of owned-branded apparel products was offset by the decrease in sales of private-labelled apparel products, which decreased by approximately 5.9% to approximately HK$67.8 million (approximately US$4.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from approximately HK$72.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Selling, general and administrative expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by approximately 12.7% from approximately HK$13.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to approximately HK$15.9 million (US$2.0 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which was mainly due to (i) increase in staff costs from increase in payroll to our staff and fees to our independent directors; (ii) increase in rental and office expenses due to operation expansion such as new retail outlets.

Other income, net. Other income representing agency fee received increased approximately HK$2.4 million (approximately US$0.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Income tax expense. Income tax expense was nil for the for the six months ended June 30, 2024 (six months ended June 30, 2023: nil) as we either incurred tax losses or we had available tax losses brought forward.

Net income. Net income increased by approximately HK$6.6 million to approximately HK$1.4 million (US$0.2 million) for the for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from net losses of approximately HK$5.2 million for the for the six months ended June 30, 2023, which was mainly due to the increase in both revenue and gross profit.

Basic and diluted EPS. Basic and diluted EPS were approximately HK$0.07 (US$0.01) per ordinary share for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to loss per share of (HK$0.29) per ordinary share for the six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

About Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited

Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited (“NCI”) is a one-stop apparel solution services provider. It offers a full suite of services in the apparel supply chain, including market trend analysis, product design and development, raw material sourcing, production and quality control, and logistics management serving customers located in the European and North American markets. It also sells its own branded apparel products under the brand “Les100Ciels” through retail stores in UK as well as the e-commerce platform www.les100ciels.com.

NCI is dedicated to minimizing its environmental footprint by implementing various eco-friendly practices. It prioritizes recycling, clean processes, and traceable sourcing as part of its commitment to reducing environmental impact. Additionally, NCI actively seeks sustainable solutions throughout the garment production process, aiming to meet the needs of its customers in an environmentally responsible manner.

Exchange Rate Information 

This announcement contains translations of certain HK$ amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from HK$ to US$ were made at the rate of HK$7.8083 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 28, 2024 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the HK$ or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or HK$, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

Enquiries:
Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited Investor Relations Contact:

10/F, Seaview Centre
No.139-141 Hoi Bun Road
Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong
(+852) 2798-8639
Email: ir@neo-ig.com


NEO-CONCEPT INTERNATIONAL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
    December 31,     As of June 30,  
    2023     2024     2024  
    HKD     HKD     US$  
ASSETS                  
CURRENT ASSETS                  
Cash and cash equivalents     5,849,306       4,673,976       598,591  
Accounts receivable, net     32,343,592       21,542,687       2,758,947  
Other current assets, net     20,225,722       53,316,186       6,828,143  
Inventories, net     5,320,199       5,462,892       699,626  
Total current assets     63,738,819       84,995,741       10,885,307  
                         
OTHER ASSETS                        
Property and equipment, net     1,297,682       2,690,729       344,599  
Right-of-use assets, net     23,884,854       24,513,952       3,139,474  
Intangible assets, net           15,391,236       1,971,138  
Other non-current assets, net     1,695,473       2,406,626       308,214  
Tax recoverable           1,704,657       218,313  
Total non-current assets     26,878,009       46,707,200       5,981,738  
Total assets     90,616,828       131,702,941       16,867,045  
                         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT                        
CURRENT LIABILITIES                        
Bank borrowings     30,753,400       51,047,760       6,537,628  
Accruals and other payables     3,205,704       6,261,628       801,919  
Due to related parties     34,243,244       49,087       6,287  
Operating lease liabilities     708,829       1,622,876       207,840  
Tax payable     916,436              
Total current liabilities     69,827,613       58,981,351       7,553,674  
                         
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES                        
Operating lease liabilities     23,176,025       22,891,076       2,931,634  
Total non-current liabilities     23,176,025       22,891,076       2,931,634  
Total liabilities     93,003,638       81,872,427       10,485,308  
                         
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES                  
                         
SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY                        
Ordinary shares: US$0.0000625 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, 18,000,000 shares and 20,320,000 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively     8,775       9,906       1,269  
Additional paid-in capital     55,091,225       105,776,106       13,546,624  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     844,791       963,495       123,394  
Accumulated losses     (58,331,601 )     (56,918,993 )     (7,289,550 )
Total shareholders’ (deficit) equity     (2,386,810 )     49,830,514       6,381,737  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ (deficit) equity     90,616,828       131,702,941       16,867,045  
                         


NEO-CONCEPT INTERNATIONAL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
 
    For the six months ended June 30,  
    2023     2024     2024  
    HKD     HKD     US$  
REVENUES, NET     77,915,027       79,256,623       10,150,305  
                         
COST OF REVENUES                        
- Related parties     (22,713,298 )     (21,206,685 )     (2,715,916 )
- External     (43,040,030 )     (41,690,622 )     (5,339,270 )
      (65,753,328 )     (62,897,307 )     (8,055,186 )
Gross profit     12,161,699       16,359,316       2,095,119  
                         
EXPENSES                        
Selling and marketing     (1,232,254 )     (2,045,399 )     (261,952 )
General and administrative     (12,618,644 )     (13,827,207 )     (1,770,834 )
Total expenses     (13,850,898 )     (15,872,606 )     (2,032,786 )
(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATION     (1,689,199 )     486,710       62,333  
                         
OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME                        
Interest income     10,038       49,895       6,390  
Interest expense     (3,478,595 )     (1,460,788 )     (187,081 )
Other income           2,361,596       302,447  
Other loss, net     (20,063 )     (24,805 )     (3,177 )
Total other (expenses) and income, net     (3,488,620 )     925,898       118,579  
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXE EXPENSES     (5,177,819 )     1,412,608       180,912  
INCOME TAX EXPENSES                  
NET (LOSS) INCOME     (5,177,819 )     1,412,608       180,912  
FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION ADJUSTMENT     (1,230,850 )     118,704       15,202  
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME     (6,408,669 )     1,531,312       196,114  
Weighted average number of ordinary shares:                        
Basic and diluted     18,000,000       18,892,308       18,892,308  
(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE     (0.29 )     0.07       0.01  
                         

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited Announces First Half 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more