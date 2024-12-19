Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited Announces First Half 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited (“NCI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NCI), today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Overview:

Revenue was approximately HK$79.3 million (US$10.2 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, representing an increase of approximately 1.7% from the same period in 2023.

Six Month Financial Results Ended June 30, 2024

Revenue. Revenue increased by approximately 1.7% from approximately HK$78.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to approximately HK$79.3 million (approximately US$10.2 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was mainly caused by the increase in retail sales of owned-branded apparel products in the United Kingdom by 95.3% to HKD11.5 million (approximately US$1.5 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from HKD5.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 as a result of full period operation of new retail outlets in London. The increase in retail sales of owned-branded apparel products was offset by the decrease in sales of private-labelled apparel products, which decreased by approximately 5.9% to approximately HK$67.8 million (approximately US$4.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from approximately HK$72.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Selling, general and administrative expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by approximately 12.7% from approximately HK$13.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to approximately HK$15.9 million (US$2.0 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which was mainly due to (i) increase in staff costs from increase in payroll to our staff and fees to our independent directors; (ii) increase in rental and office expenses due to operation expansion such as new retail outlets.

Other income, net. Other income representing agency fee received increased approximately HK$2.4 million (approximately US$0.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Income tax expense. Income tax expense was nil for the for the six months ended June 30, 2024 (six months ended June 30, 2023: nil) as we either incurred tax losses or we had available tax losses brought forward.

Net income. Net income increased by approximately HK$6.6 million to approximately HK$1.4 million (US$0.2 million) for the for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from net losses of approximately HK$5.2 million for the for the six months ended June 30, 2023, which was mainly due to the increase in both revenue and gross profit.

Basic and diluted EPS. Basic and diluted EPS were approximately HK$0.07 (US$0.01) per ordinary share for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to loss per share of (HK$0.29) per ordinary share for the six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

About Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited

Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited (“NCI”) is a one-stop apparel solution services provider. It offers a full suite of services in the apparel supply chain, including market trend analysis, product design and development, raw material sourcing, production and quality control, and logistics management serving customers located in the European and North American markets. It also sells its own branded apparel products under the brand “Les100Ciels” through retail stores in UK as well as the e-commerce platform www.les100ciels.com.

NCI is dedicated to minimizing its environmental footprint by implementing various eco-friendly practices. It prioritizes recycling, clean processes, and traceable sourcing as part of its commitment to reducing environmental impact. Additionally, NCI actively seeks sustainable solutions throughout the garment production process, aiming to meet the needs of its customers in an environmentally responsible manner.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain HK$ amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from HK$ to US$ were made at the rate of HK$7.8083 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 28, 2024 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the HK$ or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or HK$, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

NEO-CONCEPT INTERNATIONAL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, As of June 30, 2023 2024 2024 HKD HKD US$ ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 5,849,306 4,673,976 598,591 Accounts receivable, net 32,343,592 21,542,687 2,758,947 Other current assets, net 20,225,722 53,316,186 6,828,143 Inventories, net 5,320,199 5,462,892 699,626 Total current assets 63,738,819 84,995,741 10,885,307 OTHER ASSETS Property and equipment, net 1,297,682 2,690,729 344,599 Right-of-use assets, net 23,884,854 24,513,952 3,139,474 Intangible assets, net — 15,391,236 1,971,138 Other non-current assets, net 1,695,473 2,406,626 308,214 Tax recoverable — 1,704,657 218,313 Total non-current assets 26,878,009 46,707,200 5,981,738 Total assets 90,616,828 131,702,941 16,867,045 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT CURRENT LIABILITIES Bank borrowings 30,753,400 51,047,760 6,537,628 Accruals and other payables 3,205,704 6,261,628 801,919 Due to related parties 34,243,244 49,087 6,287 Operating lease liabilities 708,829 1,622,876 207,840 Tax payable 916,436 — — Total current liabilities 69,827,613 58,981,351 7,553,674 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Operating lease liabilities 23,176,025 22,891,076 2,931,634 Total non-current liabilities 23,176,025 22,891,076 2,931,634 Total liabilities 93,003,638 81,872,427 10,485,308 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES — — — SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY Ordinary shares: US$0.0000625 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, 18,000,000 shares and 20,320,000 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively 8,775 9,906 1,269 Additional paid-in capital 55,091,225 105,776,106 13,546,624 Accumulated other comprehensive income 844,791 963,495 123,394 Accumulated losses (58,331,601 ) (56,918,993 ) (7,289,550 ) Total shareholders’ (deficit) equity (2,386,810 ) 49,830,514 6,381,737 Total liabilities and shareholders’ (deficit) equity 90,616,828 131,702,941 16,867,045





NEO-CONCEPT INTERNATIONAL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2024 2024 HKD HKD US$ REVENUES, NET 77,915,027 79,256,623 10,150,305 COST OF REVENUES - Related parties (22,713,298 ) (21,206,685 ) (2,715,916 ) - External (43,040,030 ) (41,690,622 ) (5,339,270 ) (65,753,328 ) (62,897,307 ) (8,055,186 ) Gross profit 12,161,699 16,359,316 2,095,119 EXPENSES Selling and marketing (1,232,254 ) (2,045,399 ) (261,952 ) General and administrative (12,618,644 ) (13,827,207 ) (1,770,834 ) Total expenses (13,850,898 ) (15,872,606 ) (2,032,786 ) (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATION (1,689,199 ) 486,710 62,333 OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME Interest income 10,038 49,895 6,390 Interest expense (3,478,595 ) (1,460,788 ) (187,081 ) Other income — 2,361,596 302,447 Other loss, net (20,063 ) (24,805 ) (3,177 ) Total other (expenses) and income, net (3,488,620 ) 925,898 118,579 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXE EXPENSES (5,177,819 ) 1,412,608 180,912 INCOME TAX EXPENSES — — — NET (LOSS) INCOME (5,177,819 ) 1,412,608 180,912 FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION ADJUSTMENT (1,230,850 ) 118,704 15,202 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (6,408,669 ) 1,531,312 196,114 Weighted average number of ordinary shares: Basic and diluted 18,000,000 18,892,308 18,892,308 (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE (0.29 ) 0.07 0.01

