TDb SPLIT CORP. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Priority Equity Share

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05833 for each Priority Equity share ($0.700 annually). Distributions are payable January 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2024.

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for December 31, 2024 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $12.50.

The composition of TDb Split’s investment portfolio currently meets the requirements of the Priority Equity Portfolio Protection Plan (as described in the Annual Information Form).

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.90 per share and Priority Equity shareholders have received a total of $9.15 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $17.05.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details

Priority Equity Share (XTD.PR.A) $0.05833 Record Date: December 31, 2024 Payable Date: January 10, 2025

