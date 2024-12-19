Submit Release
US FINANCIAL 15 SPLIT CORP. Preferred Dividend Declared

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Financial 15 Split Corp ("US Financial 15") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06975 for each Preferred share, or 10.00% annually based on the previous month end net asset value. Distributions are payable January 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2024.

US Financial 15 invests in a portfolio consisting of 15 U.S. financial services companies as follows: American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Citigroup, CME Group Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, The Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services Group Inc., Regions Financial Corp., State Street Corp., SunTrust Banks, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo.

Distribution Details
   
Preferred Share (FTU.PR.B) $0.06975
Record Date: December 31, 2024
Payable Date: January 10, 2025


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443  www.financial15.com info@quadravest.com

                                                                   


