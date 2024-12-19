Greystone Consults on $157 Million Freddie Mac Q-Deal Securitization for Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced it has assisted Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust in completing a $157 million Freddie Mac Q-Series securitization. The transaction was collateralized by 52 loans, secured by 48 properties with a total of 3,595 units, located across 18 states.

The Freddie Mac Q-030 transaction, a Social Bonds issuance collateralized by 9% LIHTC loans, was coordinated on behalf of Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust by Greystone’s Structured Products Group, including Leena Amin, Senior Managing Director; Greg Darling, Managing Director; and Directors Max Garelick and Scott Fuller.

“This liquidity vehicle is an appealing choice for banks, CDFIs and other financial institutions with a wide range of multifamily loan types, particularly mission-driven assets such as this portfolio of LIHTC loans,” said Ms. Amin, head of Greystone’s Structured Products Group. “This is Greystone’s second closing since September. Our Structured Products team is dedicated to providing exceptional service, offering loan sellers the expert resources necessary for executing securitizations and other capital markets strategies. Beyond consulting for banks and institutional clients, Greystone can also purchase commercial real estate loan portfolios directly from the market.”

To learn more about Freddie Mac’s Q-Deals, visit https://mf.freddiemac.com/product/structured-facility.

