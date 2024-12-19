Mimecast Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Email Security Platforms

LEXINGTON, Mass., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast, a leading cybersecurity company transforming the way businesses manage and mitigate human risk, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Email Security Platforms.1 The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Mimecast Advanced Email Security is designed to block sophisticated email-borne attacks, from phishing and ransomware to social engineering, payment fraud and impersonation. Email remains the number one attack vector for cybercriminals and the proliferation of AI-based threats are making matters even more complex. The State of Email & Collaboration Security Report 2024 found that 80% of organizations are concerned about the use of AI to carry out attacks against their organization, and 67% say that AI-spawned attacks will become inevitable.

Mimecast Advanced Email Security combines proven defenses with the power of AI and machine learning to help keep employees and data secure. Mimecast’s recent enhancement, Advanced BEC Protection, strengthens security defenses with intelligent detection, utilizing AI and natural language processing to correlate billions of signals to catch threats. Mimecast’s Advanced Email Security is offered with two deployment options, Cloud Gateway and Cloud Integrated, ensuring organizations can get the most out of Mimecast’s technology based on their specific environment.

“More than 42,000 organizations around the globe rely on Mimecast to address human risk while keeping their digital communication tools secure and always on,” said Marc van Zadelhoff, CEO at Mimecast. “It’s a great responsibility that we are proud to take on. To us, this recognition from Gartner is an honor and shows that we are on the right track, pairing our 20-year heritage of securing email inboxes with new age technologies to protect our current and future customers.”

Advanced Email Security is a core part of Mimecast’s Human Risk Management platform, a comprehensive solution at the intersection of humans and technology. In 2024 Mimecast strengthened the platform through three industry-shaping acquisitions: Elevate, Code42 and Aware.

Mimecast Advanced Email Security has a 4.5-star rating out of 5 based on 535 ratings at Gartner Peer Insights™.

"Mimecast is a great company to work with. The product has an excellent balance of power, but also ease of use. We transitioned to Mimecast from a different email security provider and our experience has been a very good one. This solution has made protecting our organization's emails so much easier. Critical tasks that used to require multiple portals and export of information we can now do in just a few clicks," noted a cybersecurity specialist in the Healthcare and Biotech industry.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Mimecast’s strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, at https://www.mimecast.com/resources/analyst-reports/mimecast-leader-gartner-email-security/.

1 1. Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Email Security Platforms,” 16 December 2024, Max Taggett, Nikul Patel, Franz Hinner, Deepak Mishra

