Adeia Enters into Multi-Year IP License Agreement with Canon

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), a technology company with innovative contributions to digital imaging, has entered into a multi-year intellectual property (IP) license agreement with Canon, a global leader in the digital imaging industry, providing access to Adeia’s media portfolio.

This agreement marks another important milestone in Adeia’s collaboration with leading companies in the consumer electronics market. It reflects the growing importance of innovations in the dynamic field of camera technology, where artificial intelligence, advanced sensors and computational photography are transforming how users capture and share their experiences.

"Canon, a global leader in camera technology and digital imaging, holds the largest market share in the digital camera industry," said Dr. Mark Kokes, Adeia's chief licensing officer and general manager, media. "This agreement highlights the role of Adeia’s innovative technologies in advancing photography and consumer electronics, underscoring the value of our expanding portfolio in a rapidly evolving field."

About Adeia

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia’s fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia’s IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com.

For Information Contact:

Investor Relations

Chris Chaney

IR@adeia.com

Media Relations

JoAnn Yamani

press@adeia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.