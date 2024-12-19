ORION CORPORATION

CORRECTION: Change in Orion Group Executive Management Board as of 1 June 2025 – Mikko Kemppainen appointed General Counsel

Orion corrects the stock exchange release published on 19 December at 19.00 EET. In the original English stock exchange release the first quote by CEO Liisa Hurme differs from the first quote in the Finnish stock exchange release. The quote in the Finnish version was the correct one. The corrected English stock exchange release is below.

Olli Huotari, Senior Vice President responsible for Corporate Functions organization of the Orion Group and Secretary to the Board of Directors of Orion Corporation, and a member of the Executive Management Board of the Orion Group informed earlier of his decision to leave Orion on 31 May 2025. Mikko Kemppainen has been appointed as General Counsel and Secretary to the Board of Directors of Orion Corporation, and a member of the Executive Management Board of the Orion Group as of 1 June 2025.



The appointed General Counsel Mikko Kemppainen will be responsible for the following of Olli Huotari’s responsibility areas: Compliance, Intellectual Property Rights, Legal Affairs, and Public Affairs. Other responsibility areas of Huotari will be transferred to other members of the Executive Management Board of the Orion Group as of June 1, 2025.



Mikko Kemppainen holds a Master of Laws (Trained at the Bench) degree. He joined Orion as a Legal Counsel in 2006 and has been the Head of Legal Affairs at Orion Corporation since 2007. Prior to joining Orion, Kemppainen worked as Associate and Senior Associate at Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd during 2000−2006.

President and CEO Liisa Hurme says:



“I would like to sincerely thank Olli Huotari for his long and distinguished career at Orion in various roles. We have worked closely together for years, and his commitment, expertise and broad competences have been a major advantage to Orion.”



Liisa Hurme continues:



“I warmly welcome Mikko Kemppainen to the Orion Executive Management Board to implement our growth strategy together. I am glad that the best candidate for the position was found within the company. I believe that Mikko’s long experience with Orion and from the pharmaceutical industry will be valuable in his new position. I look forward to working with him in the executive management board.”



“I’m honored by this appointment and excited about the opportunity to join Orion’s Executive Management Board. Orion is a fine company and I’m looking forward to continue the work for its growth and success in my new role”, says Mikko Kemppainen.

Olli Huotari says:



“I have always appreciated and been very grateful for all the positions and career Orion has offered to me. Orion is an excellent company with great people. I wish the company, its stakeholders, and especially the Orionees all the best and success also in the future!“

ANNEX: CV of Mikko Kemppainen



Mikko Kemppainen

Born 1972

Finnish citizen

Education:



Master of Laws, University of Lapland, Finland, 1998



Career:



Paul Henriksson Attorneys at Law

Assisting lawyer, 1998−1999



District Court of Tornio, Finland

Bench Training, 1999−2000

District Court Judge, 2000



Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd.

Associate, Senior Associate 2000−2006



Orion Corporation

Legal Counsel, 2006−2007

Head of Legal Affairs, 2007−



Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO Terhi Ormio

Vice President, Communications





Contact person:



Liisa Hurme, President and CEO

Tel. +358 50 966 2874



Contact person for the media:



Terhi Ormio, Vice President, Communications

Tel. +358 50 966 4646

terhi.ormio@orion.fi



Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orion.fi/en

http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

