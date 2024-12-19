Governor Abbott Appoints Sorensen To 278th Judicial District Court

TEXAS, December 19 - December 19, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Tracy Sorensen as Judge of the 278th Judicial District Court in Leon, Madison, and Walker Counties, effective January 1, 2025, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Tracy Sorensen of Huntsville is the County Court at Law Judge for Walker County. Previously, she was owner of The Law Office of Tracy M. Sorensen. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas (SBOT), SBOT Judicial Section, Texas Center for the Judiciary Board of Directors, Texas Association of County Court at Law Judges, Walker County Bar Association, Second Administrative Judicial Region Budget Board, and the Walker County Bail Bond Board, chair of the Walker County Juvenile Board, and team lead of the Health and Human Services Commission Jail In-Reach Learning Collaborative Cohort 4. She is a former member of the State Bar College, Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, Montgomery County Bar Association, Texas Young Lawyers Association, American Bar Association, SBOT Family Law Section, SBOT Criminal Law Section, SBOT Juvenile Law Section, and the National Association of Counsel for Children. Additionally, she held various leadership positions for the Walker County Bar Association. Sorensen received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Sam Houston State University and a Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law.