PEI Child Benefit to support Island families starting January 2025

CANADA, December 19 - Beginning in January 2025, eligible Island families will receive up to $360 per child annually through the PEI Child Benefit (PEICB) to help with the costs of raising children.

“This benefit represents an annual investment of nearly $5 million into PEI children. It will provide families with financial support to assist with the costs of everyday essentials, like groceries and clothes.” - Social Development and Seniors Minister Barb Ramsay

The PEICB was announced in the 2024 provincial budget address. The benefit provides low- to medium-income families with monthly payments. Families with a net income of less than $45,000 will receive $30 per month per child. Families with a net income between $45,000 to $80,000 will receive $20 per month per child. This benefit is in addition to the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) and will be delivered with the CCB, with the first payment date scheduled for January 20, 2025.

The PEICB is non-taxable and will be administered by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) on behalf of the Government of PEI.

To be eligible for the PEICB, you must:

be a resident of PEI;

be a parent or primary caregiver of one or more children under the age of 18 who live with you;

have a family net income of $80,000 or less per year; and

file an income tax return every year. If you have a spouse or common-law partner, they must also file an income tax return every year.

You do not need to apply for the PEICB. If you are already enrolled in the Canada Child Benefit program, and you meet the above criteria, you will automatically receive the PEICB.

