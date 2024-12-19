Carper, Capito Applaud Final Senate Passage of the ACE Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the EPW Committee, celebrated unanimous Senate passage of S.3791, the America’s Conservation Enhancement Reauthorization (ACE) Act of 2024. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the bill on December 10. Now, the bill is headed to the President’s desk to be signed into law.

The ACE Act helps conserve wildlife and wildlife habitat, including by reauthorizing the North American Wetlands Conservation Act, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Establishment Act, the National Fish Habitat Partnership, and the Chesapeake Bay Program. It also addresses the threats of emerging wildlife diseases like Chronic Wasting Disease, protects livestock from predators and combats invasive species.

“The ACE Act reauthorizes popular programs that preserve vital ecosystems and restore wildlife habitat across our nation,” said Chairman Carper. “I am glad that, with the final passage of our bipartisan bill, we are able to bolster conservation programs that fuel our outdoor recreation economy. I thank Senator Capito for her continued partnership on this legislation and look forward to seeing this bill get signed into law.”

“By passing the ACE Act, we have secured an important win for conservation and habitat restoration across our country,” Ranking Member Capito said. “This bipartisan legislation will help provide a significant boost for West Virginia’s outdoor recreation industry, especially in the Eastern Panhandle region of my state. I appreciate Chairman Carper for partnering with me on this effort and look forward to seeing this legislation’s impact as law.”

The bill text is available here. A section-by-section summary is available here.

###