30th Judicial District Nominating Commission sends names of three nominees ...

TOPEKA—The 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent the names of three nominees to fill a district judge vacancy in the judicial district.



Although the principal office for the position will likely be Sumner County, the district judge filling this position may maintain residency in any of the 30th Judicial District counties. The 30th Judicial District is composed of Barber, Harper, Kingman, Pratt, and Sumner counties.

The nominees are:

Shawn DeJarnett, Mayfield, attorney, city of Wellington, DeJarnett Law Office, L.L.C., municipal court judge for cities of Caldwell and Belle Plaine, judge pro tem for city of Derby

Scott McPherson, Anthony, district magistrate judge, Harper County

Samuel Brady Short, Wellington, attorney, Renn & Short, LLC, city of Oxford



Eligibility requirements



To be considered for a district judge, a nominee must be:

at least 30 years old;

a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and

a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.



The nominating commission selects three to five people whose names are submitted to the governor to fill the position according to statutory qualification and residency requirements.



Nominating commission



The 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Melissa Standridge as the nonvoting chair; Troy Dierking, Caldwell; Sidney Burkholder, Harper; Lance Dixon and Gregory Graffman, Kingman; Justin Goodno, Kiowa; Hannah Brass, Medicine Lodge; Tracey Beverlin and Jason Kirk Roberts, Pratt; J.C. Long and Douglas Pfalzgraf, Wellington.