macOS Security Compliance Project Developer Conference
The National Institute of Standards and Technology will host a developer conference on Tuesday, March 25, and Wednesday, March 26, 2025. The event will focus on the macOS Security Compliance Project (mSCP) and is tailored for vendors developing products related to mSCP.
The conference will cover the future of mSCP, including version 2.0, upcoming features, and compliance requirements for the Apple platform.
