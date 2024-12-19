Submit Release
Supreme Court orders Court of Appeal to decide whether undocumented UC students can be hired for campus work

The Supreme Court today ordered the First District, Division Four, Court of Appeal to issue an order to show cause in Muñoz v. Regents of the University of California. The writ petition that will now be decided challenges a University of California policy to not hire undocumented students.

