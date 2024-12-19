President Xi meets former chief executives of Macao SAR
MACAU, December 19 - President Xi Jinping on Thursday afternoon met with Ho Hau Wah and Chui Sai On, two former chief executives of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).
Ho is also vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.
(Source: Xinhua)
