Governor Shapiro Visits Small Businesses in Easton, Highlighting Shapiro Administration’s Efforts to Lower Taxes, Put Money Back in Pennsylvanians’ Pockets, and Invest in Main Streets During the Holiday Season

Governor Josh Shapiro has taken action over the last two years to reduce costs and lower taxes more than four times – easing the burden on families, seniors, and businesses across the Commonwealth. The Governor has brought Republicans and Democrats together to save Pennsylvanians money and help them get ahead.

Easton, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro visited small businesses in downtown Easton during the holiday season to highlight his Administration’s efforts to cut taxes, deliver real economic relief for Pennsylvania families, and invest in the Main Streets and small businesses that are driving economic growth in communities all across our Commonwealth.

“With the holiday season in full swing, my Administration is focused on the work we’ve done to deliver real relief to Pennsylvanians by cutting taxes and helping families keep more of their hard-earned money,” said Governor Shapiro. “We’re committed to uplifting small businesses and revitalizing the Main Streets – like this one here in downtown Easton and others all across the Commonwealth – that serve as the foundation of our communities. These investments are not just about today — they’re about building stronger, more vibrant economy where families and businesses can succeed for years to come.”

Governor Shapiro visited with local business owners at Sweet Girlz Bakery, a bakery offering cupcakes, cookies, cakes, and more; Queso at Casa, a crepe and Raclette cheese shop and restaurant, and Casa 401, a shop specializing in curated items from independent makers and designers in Colombia; and Three OAK Steakhouse, a classic American steakhouse. He was joined by Mayor Sal Panto, Julie VanOsdol, manager of the Easton Main Street Initiative, and local legislators. The Governor heard firsthand how these efforts are driving economic growth and making a meaningful impact in the community.

“As a Latina entrepreneur in Easton, I’ve felt nothing but support from this welcoming and inclusive community,” said Andrea Rincon, owner of both Queso at Casa and Casa 401. “In today’s era of online shopping, my goal is to foster meaningful connections between people and the makers behind these products. When you shop small, you’re not just making a purchase; you might be helping a single mother, an artist, or a freelance photographer continue to build their dreams. Every item in my store is a testament to the power of hard work, creativity, and resilience. Every sale brings joy — not just to me, but to the artisans and makers whose work inspires it all.”

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has prioritized cutting red tape, creating opportunities for businesses, and fostering bipartisan solutions to provide financial relief for Pennsylvanians, including significant tax cuts that help families and businesses succeed. Over the last two years, the Governor has brought Republicans and Democrats together to cut taxes — saving Pennsylvanians money and helping them get ahead.

Additionally, Governor Shapiro worked with legislators on both sides of the aisle to secure funding for the Historically Disadvantaged Business Assistance Program in his 2024-25 budget ― which builds on the work of the American Rescue Plan ― to specifically support disadvantaged business owners. Now through January 24, 2025, the Shapiro Administration will be accepting applications from educational institutions, nonprofit organizations, and economic development organizations to create Business Assistance Service Centers in every region of Pennsylvania.

“I want to thank Governor Shapiro for coming to Easton to speak about these programs for small businesses — both on our Main Streets and across the Commonwealth,” said Mayor Panto. “As a former small business owner of a grocery store and meat market, I know firsthand the challenges it brings. Our Governor understands the importance of supporting locally owned businesses that contribute so much to our economy. He’s here to help, and his leadership reflects that. Easton’s Main Street program has sparked a renaissance in our downtown. Governor Shapiro recognizes that small businesses and Main Streets need support, and the programs he has put in place will make a real difference — we have a Governor ‘gets it.’”

“Easton’s small business owners are more than entrepreneurs ― they’re community builders, creating gathering spaces, preserving traditions, and driving innovation,” said VanOsdol. “They are the reason downtown Easton has become the core of our community ― a place where we come together to create something special. We are incredibly fortunate in Easton to have so many natural and historical assets. Our scenic riverfront, proximity to major cities, and rich architectural heritage give our town a strong foundation.”

Driving Economic Growth and Cutting Costs for Families

This holiday season, Pennsylvanians are feeling the impact of Governor Shapiro’s tax cuts — aimed at lowering costs and putting more money back in their pockets. Under his leadership, Pennsylvania has:

Secured over $3 billion in private-sector investments by reducing red tape and making the Commonwealth a top destination for business growth. For example, the Administration reduced business filing processing times from eight weeks to just two days.

in private-sector investments by reducing red tape and making the Commonwealth a top destination for business growth. For example, the Administration reduced business filing processing times from eight weeks to just two days. Expanded the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit, delivering $136 million in savings to over 218,000 families, and introduced an Employer Child Care Contribution Tax Credit, enabling businesses to support employees’ childcare costs.

Increased the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, benefiting over 550,000 seniors and people with disabilities with more than $311 million in assistance this year.

Introduced the Student Loan Interest Deduction, helping graduates by allowing up to $2,500 of student loan interest to be deducted from their taxable income.

Building Stronger Main Streets

Governor Shapiro prioritized revitalizing Main Streets and small businesses across the Commonwealth in his 2024-25 budget, including through significant new investments:

$20 million in the Main Street Matters Program to support small businesses and commercial corridors. This program builds on and modernizes the Keystone Communities Program, which has already supported neighborhoods and downtown districts across Pennsylvania.

in the Main Street Matters Program to support small businesses and commercial corridors. This program builds on and modernizes the Keystone Communities Program, which has already supported neighborhoods and downtown districts across Pennsylvania. $500 million to support economic development, including $400 million to create the Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites (PA SITES) Program to develop competitive, shovel-ready sites for business expansion or relocation in the Commonwealth. The program received bipartisan support to attract more businesses and create good-paying jobs in the state.

Supporting Small Businesses and Workforce Development

Governor Shapiro’s tax reforms have also created opportunity for Pennsylvania businesses to grow, create jobs, and invest in their employees:

The 529 Savings Account Employer Matching Contribution Tax Credit incentivizes businesses to match employee contributions to tuition savings, making higher education more affordable for families.

incentivizes businesses to match employee contributions to tuition savings, making higher education more affordable for families. The increase in the Net Operating Loss Deduction Limit ensures that businesses can reduce taxable income by up to 80 percent by 2029, keeping Pennsylvania competitive with other states.

ensures that businesses can reduce taxable income by up to 80 percent by 2029, keeping Pennsylvania competitive with other states. The launch of innovative programs like PAyback.pa.gov, the nation’s first online money-back guarantee system, brings accountability and transparency to the licensing process.

The creation of the PA Fast Track Program through Executive Order 2024-04 — makes Pennsylvania the first state in the nation to implement a streamlined, project-based permitting system for major economic development and infrastructure projects.

In Easton, Senator Lisa Boscola and Representative Bob Freeman talked about the positive impact of these tax cuts and economic investments in the community.

“Pennsylvania has long been in need of a sound economic development strategy that grows our economy and not only puts Pennsylvanians to work, but keeps Pennsylvanians on the job,” said Senator Boscola. “We needed an economic development strategy allowing new businesses to emerge and expand, not constrict under the weight of government red tape. Governor Shapiro has delivered on investing in Pennsylvania businesses and cutting the red tape. Those benefits are seen today in downtown Easton as well as in the boroughs and townships throughout the Lehigh Valley and our Commonwealth.”

“Governor Shapiro’s Main Street Matters initiative makes a significant $20 million investment in the small businesses of our Main Street communities and builds upon the success of the existing Main Street and Elm Street Programs,” said Representative Freeman. “As the author of the Elm Street program, I am pleased that the Governor is committed to supporting our Main Streets and our neighborhoods, and I am particularly pleased that he has come to Easton to highlight those commitments and showcase Easton’s Main Street Program and some of our wonderful local businesses. The Governor continues to promote everyday Pennsylvanian’s needs by supporting local businesses through the Main Street Matters program, getting money back to seniors through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program expansion, and offering an array of tax credits to assist families and businesses, which helps put money back in people’s pockets.”

Governor Shapiro’s investments in small businesses and Main Streets ensure that Pennsylvania’s downtowns and commercial corridors remain thriving hubs of activity, particularly during the holidays. This holiday season, the Governor encourages Pennsylvanians to visit Main Streets and support the small businesses that are the backbone of our communities.

