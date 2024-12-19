An Immersive Exploration of Espionage, Survival, and Redemption: Spy Tiger: The 05 File

Kagusthan - Spy Tiger

Spy Tiger: The 05 File, a memoir by Kagusthan Ariaratnam & Michael Bramadat-Willcock, tells an extraordinary story of resilience, betrayal, and reinvention.

Spy Tiger: The 05 File, a riveting memoir by Kagusthan Ariaratnam, co-written with Michael Bramadat-Willcock, invites readers into an extraordinary narrative of resilience, betrayal, and reinvention.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spy Tiger: The 05 File , a riveting memoir by Kagusthan Ariaratnam , co-written with Michael Bramadat-Willcock, invites readers into an extraordinary narrative of resilience, betrayal, and reinvention. The book chronicles the transformation of a young Tamil Tiger child soldier into a covert double agent, offering an unprecedented perspective on one of the world's most devastating conflicts.The story unfolds in the war-ravaged landscapes of Sri Lanka, where Kagusthan, then a teenager, was forcibly conscripted into the ranks of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). Known for its sophisticated guerrilla warfare techniques, the LTTE shaped strategies that later influenced global terrorist organizations.As the civil war reached a fever pitch, Kagusthan's sharp intellect and adaptability earned him a place in the LTTE's elite naval intelligence wing. Yet, his survival instincts and moral dilemmas led him to take a perilous turn: infiltrating the Tamil Tigers as a spy for India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and later collaborating with Sri Lankan military forces.This memoir serves as a rare and invaluable glimpse into the clandestine operations of the LTTE and the shadowy world of international intelligence agencies that worked to dismantle it. Kagusthan's experiences resonate with contemporary global security issues, drawing thought-provoking parallels with terrorist organizations such as Al Qaeda and ISIS.At its core, Spy Tiger: The 05 File delves into the profound personal toll of conflict. It examines the nuanced ethical decisions forced upon those entangled in survival, where the distinction between hero and villain blurs amid the chaos of war.Set for release soon on Amazon, this compelling account promises to captivate readers with its raw honesty and intricate portrayal of a life shaped by war, espionage, and the pursuit of redemption.About the AuthorKagusthan Ariaratnam, born in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, endured a harrowing journey from child soldier to double agent during the Sri Lankan civil war. Abducted by the Tamil Tigers at 17, he later served as an intelligence operative for both Indian and Sri Lankan agencies. His debut book, Spy Tiger: The 05 File, co-authored with journalist Michael Bramadat-Willcock, provides a gripping and authentic look into the Tamil Tigers' covert operations and their global impact. Kagusthan started writing with the mission of shedding light on the untold stories of the Tamil Tigers and the struggles of the marginalized Tamil population

