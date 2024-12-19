Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Welcomes Missoula Urban Transportation District as Its First Transit Agency Partner

Revitalizing Communities and Building Sustainable Economies

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority (BSPRA) is proud to announce ​that the Missoula Urban Transportation District (MUTD), operator of Mountain Line, ​is the newest member of its Government Partners Program. This partnership marks a significant milestone​: Mountain Line becomes the first transit agency to join the program, underscoring a shared commitment to sustainable and innovative regional transportation solutions.Jordan Hess, General Manager of the Missoula Urban Transportation District, highlighted the importance of the collaboration: “Strong public transportation systems are built on regional connectivity and collaboration. Mountain Line is thrilled to partner with the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority to support revitalizing passenger rail across Montana and beyond. Rail trips don’t begin or end at the depot. Mountain Line provides sustainable, equitable transportation options for Missoula, and we look forward to delivering passengers to the rail depot someday."The Government Partners Program fosters collaboration between local governments, transportation agencies, and stakeholders to advance the revitalization of passenger rail across Montana and neighboring states.“This partnership sets the stage for stronger regional transportation networks,” said Dave Strohmaier, Chair of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority. “Mountain Line’s leadership in sustainable transit and their dedication to community connectivity make them an ideal partner as we work to reestablish passenger rail in the Greater Northwest.”Mountain Line connects Missoulians to the community through safe, sustainable, and innovative transportation solutions. Operated by the Missoula Urban Transportation District (MUTD) since 1976, Mountain Line provides zero-fare fixed-route bus and Paratransit service in and around Missoula seven days a week. The agency has earned national recognition, including being named the top public transit agency of its size in North America in 2021 by the American Public Transportation Association and System of the Year in 2023 by the Montana Transit Association.For more information about the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority and its Government Partners Program, visit https://www.bigskyrail.org/gov-partners-program About the Big Sky Passenger Rail AuthorityThe Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority is a multi-jurisdictional entity representing counties, cities, and transit agencies across Montana and neighboring states. Its mission is to revitalize passenger rail service to connect communities, strengthen regional economies, and provide sustainable transportation options across the Greater Northwest.

