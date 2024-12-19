Global Static and Rotating Equipment Market for Oil and Gas Set to Reach USD 35.6 Billion by 2031 | TMR Study

Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market

The global static and rotating equipment market for oil and gas is set to grow at a 4.8% CAGR, reaching $35.6 billion by 2031, driven by rising energy demand.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global static and rotating equipment (oil and gas) market , valued at US$ 19.3 billion in 2020, is projected to experience significant growth over the next decade. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2031, with expectations of reaching US$ 35.6 billion by the end of 2031. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for energy, advancements in technology, and significant investments in exploration, refinery, and transportation activities. Below, we explore the market's segmentation, regional trends, drivers, challenges, and future outlook.Download now to explore primary insights from our Report in this sample - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3060 Key Market Players:• Alfa Laval AB• Atlas Copco AB• Pentair plc• General Electric Company• Metso Oyj• Siemens AG• Sulzer Limited• FMC Technologies Inc.• Wärtsilä• Doosan Group• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.These players are continuously expanding their product portfolios to cater to growing demand across various end-use sectors, from upstream oil and gas exploration to downstream refining and transportation.Market SegmentationThe static and rotating equipment (oil and gas) market can be segmented into the following categories:By Equipment Type:• Static Equipment: Includes valves, boilers, furnaces, heat exchangers, and other equipment that do not have moving parts.• Rotating Equipment: Includes turbines, pumps, compressors, and other devices that involve moving components and require regular maintenance.By Application:• Upstream: Exploration and production of oil and gas.• Midstream: Transportation and storage of oil and gas.• Downstream: Refining and distribution of petroleum products.By End-User Industry:• Power generation• Petroleum refining• Chemical processing• Marine• Other industrial sectorsRegional AnalysisThe demand for static and rotating equipment (oil and gas) varies across regions due to differences in energy needs, infrastructure, and market maturity. Notable regions include:North America: The presence of major players and high oil and gas reserves, especially in the U.S. and Canada, positions this region as a key market for rotating and static equipment.Asia Pacific: Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and the rise of energy demand from countries like China and India drive growth in this region.Middle East & Africa: As a hub for oil and gas production, the Middle East continues to have a significant demand for such equipment.Europe: While the shift towards renewable energy sources is gaining momentum, the oil and gas industry still requires significant amounts of rotating and static equipment, particularly in refining operations.Explore our report to uncover in-depth insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/oil-gas-static-rotating-equipment-market.html Market Drivers and ChallengesDrivers:Rising Energy Demand: As the global population grows, urbanization accelerates, and energy consumption increases, the demand for oil and gas rises. Since renewable energy sources are still in an early stage of adoption, oil and gas remain dominant sources for power generation.Technological Advancements: Innovations in equipment design, such as more efficient turbines, pumps, and compressors, have significantly reduced operational time, improved reliability, and increased profits for oil and gas companies.Growth in Exploration and Refining: Ongoing exploration activities in untapped areas with vast reserves of natural gas and crude oil continue to drive demand for advanced static and rotating equipment.Increased Adoption of Automation: With the rise in demand for remote operations, automated equipment is gaining traction, especially for safety purposes. This trend is accelerating the growth of the market.Challenges:Environmental Concerns and Shift to Renewable Energy: The growing emphasis on reducing carbon footprints and increasing reliance on renewable energy sources could pose a threat to the market.High Maintenance Costs: Rotating equipment, particularly pumps and compressors, require regular maintenance, which can lead to increased operational costs for oil and gas companies.Market Uncertainty: Geopolitical tensions, fluctuations in oil prices, and global economic factors contribute to market uncertainty, affecting investment and growth prospects.Market TrendsIncrease in Automation and Digitalization: The adoption of digital technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), is revolutionizing the monitoring, maintenance, and optimization of static and rotating equipment in the oil and gas sector.Efficiency Improvements: Continuous research and development in both static and rotating equipment aim to improve energy efficiency and operational performance, thus boosting profitability for companies in exploration, transportation, and refining.Integration of Renewable Energy Solutions: While oil and gas dominate energy generation, there is a gradual integration of renewable energy systems with traditional oil and gas infrastructure, pushing companies to invest in versatile and sustainable equipment.More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – Ammonium Sulfate Market : estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034 The ammonium sulfate market is estimated to reach US$ 8.0 Bn by the end of 2034. Butene Market : estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2034 The Butene Market is expected to reach US$ 58.4 Bn by the end of 2034.About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.Contact:Transparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.comFollow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.