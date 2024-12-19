Refurbished Electronics Market to Gain Value of $272.91 Billion by 2031: Opportunities for Growth | TMR

Refurbished Electronics Market

Surge in demand for refurbished computers and laptops from both individuals and ITES industry is accelerating the demand for refurbished electronics.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global refurbished electronics market was valued at USD 85.42 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2031. By the end of 2031, the market is expected to reach USD 272.91 billion, driven by increasing consumer preference for cost-effective and sustainable electronic solutions.The demand for various types of refurbished products such as wearable devices, smartphones, home appliances, and computing devices is expected to rise in several developing nations owing to the presence of people with lower and middle income brackets in these nations. This factor is expected to drive the market expansion, state analysts of a TMR study that delivers key insights on different regions including the refurbished electronics market in US.𝗨𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀: 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗡𝗼𝘄! https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=83199 Refurbished Electronics Market: Key Findings• Prominent companies manufacturing electronics equipment together with leading e-commerce platforms are increasing efforts to refurbish and recycle different electronic devices in order to minimize the e-waste. This factor is expected to boost the refurbished electronics market size during the forecast period, note analysts at TMR.• The popularity of refurbished devices is being rising in the recent years across several cost-sensitive nations around the world as these products are available at 40% to 60% lower prices in comparison to new products. While refurbished laptops and computers are being adopted for personal use globally, the demand for such devices is being rising across the ITES industry as well. This factor is boosting the growth in the refurbished electronics market, according to study by TMR.• Leading refurbished electronics distributors and manufacturers are focusing on the delivery of improved user experiences for best refurbished electronics by offering best refurbished electronics, notes a review by TMR. Moreover, they are increasing efforts to strengthen their brand values and maintain the trust of their consumers. Such efforts are prognosticated to drive the refurbished electronics market growth during the forecast period, as per analysts at TMR.Refurbished Electronics Market: Growth Boosters• Increase in the understanding about refurbished devices and their cost-effective nature is fueling the sales growth in the global refurbished electronics market• Surge in the number of refurbished electronics manufacturers, distributors, and markets for refurbished consumer electronics is creating significant expansion avenues in the refurbished electronics market𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 – 𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁 𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗡𝗼𝘄! https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/refurbished-electronics-market.html Refurbished Electronics Market: Key PlayersSome of the key players profiled in the report are:• Acer Inc.• Apple Inc.• Overcart• Back Market• HP Inc.• Dell, Inc.• ASUSTeK Computer Inc.• Amazon.com, Inc.• Lenovo Group Ltd.• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.• Reboot Systems India Private LimitedRefurbished Electronics Market Segmentation· Product Type· Smartphones· Wearable Devices· Computing Devices· Home Appliances· Sound and Vision· Gaming Consoles· Distribution Channel· Offline Stores· Online Stores· End-user· Corporate Offices· Schools and Colleges· Government Offices· IndividualsRegion• North America• Europe• Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africa• South America𝗜𝗧 & 𝗧𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀Refurbished Computer and Laptop Market - Refurbished Computers and Laptops Market is expected to reach a value of US$ 4.9 Bn by 2027. Chatbot Market - The global chatbot market is expected to reach US$ 26.74 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2022 to 2031.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

