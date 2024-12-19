PowerDMARC Introduces One-Click Auto DNS Publishing Through Integration with Entri

PowerDMARC Integrates with Entri for Auto DNS Publishing

PowerDMARC launches One-Click Auto DNS Publishing with Entri, simplifying DNS record management for enhanced efficiency and user experience.

DE, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PowerDMARC, a leading provider of DMARC management solutions, is proud to announce its latest innovation: One-Click Auto DNS Publishing , powered by an integration with Entri. This game-changing feature revolutionizes the way DNS records are managed, offering users a seamless and automated experience directly from the PowerDMARC platform.Streamlining DNS Record ManagementGone are the days of manual DNS updates and cumbersome configurations. With One-Click Auto DNS Publishing, users can now configure, edit, and update their DNS records effortlessly without leaving the PowerDMARC interface. This integration supports over 40 major DNS providers, ensuring compatibility and convenience under one unified dashboard.Key Benefits of One-Click Auto DNS Publishing:- Effortless Management: Add or update DNS records directly from the PowerDMARC portal.- Comprehensive Support: Manage all DNS record types, including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, MTA-STS, BIMI, and more.- Provider Compatibility: Works seamlessly with over 40 DNS providers, including Cloudflare, GoDaddy, AWS, and Namecheap.- Enhanced Efficiency: Save time by eliminating the need to switch between platforms.- Error Reduction: Minimize manual entry errors for DNS configurations.“At PowerDMARC, we’re committed to simplifying email authentication and DNS record management for our customers,” said Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC. “This integration with Entri is a testament to our dedication to enhancing user experience and delivering innovative solutions that save time and reduce complexity.”For more information about these features, visit www.powerdmarc.com or contact us at support@powerdmarc.com.About EntriEntri’s API-driven software platform provides everything you need for custom domains! Entri simplifies DNS configuration, making it an ideal partner for this integration. By leveraging Entri’s advanced capabilities, PowerDMARC users and MSSPs can now publish DNS records for multiple email authentication services simultaneously, significantly reducing setup time and effort.Website: https://www.entri.com/ About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 90 countries.The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 1000+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

