Five Children's Books Celebrate Kindness, Resilience, and Curiosity Just in Time for the Holidays

Featuring enchanting stories of empathy, self-belief, and exciting adventures, these books provide young readers valuable life lessons to carry into adulthood.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the holiday season draws near, five delightful children's books featured on The Maple Staple Spotlight Shelf offer young readers important lessons in kindness, resilience, empathy, curiosity, and self-belief. These engaging stories, filled with captivating illustrations, are perfect for children and families looking for meaningful reads this season.Originally written as a college project and brought to life through the vibrant illustrations of a friend, Dawn Harvey Kittle introduces “Michael Moose Helps Santa”, a delightful children’s book that brings a moose to the list of Christmas heroes! With Santa’s reindeer under the weather, Christmas may be in jeopardy. But hope arrives in the form of Michael the Moose, who steps up to help Santa deliver presents and, in doing so, helps Santa—and readers of all ages—rediscover the true spirit of Christmas.Her book, “Michael Moose Helps Santa” has quickly become a cherished addition to Kittle’s literary collection. This heartwarming story combines the thrill of a Christmas adventure with a gentle message about kindness, resilience, and the meaning of the season. Perfect for children and families, the book encourages readers to look beyond the holiday hustle and focus on the joy of giving.Dawn Harvey Kittle is a retired schoolteacher with a passion for children’s literature and education. She holds a deep connection to her faith and community, actively participating in the Greater Lansing Orchid Society and serving as the director of Christian education at her church. Residing in Michigan, she is a proud mother and grandmother, delighting in the opportunity to connect with children and families through her stories.Kids often have a natural curiosity about bugs—some find them interesting, while others may feel a bit scared. Tom Peacock’s “Bugly” embraces this curiosity, helping young readers understand the important roles bugs play in nature through a friendly, accessible approach. With colorful illustrations, the book introduces kids to the intriguing world of insects, sparking interest rather than fear. The friendly ladybug protagonist, Bugly, encourages children to see bugs in a positive light, replacing apprehension with excitement and discovery.Author and illustrator Tom Peacock brings a unique background in both art and storytelling to Bugly. As a cowboy and an artist, Peacock has spent years honing his craft. He holds a B.A. in Illustration from the Rocky Mountain College of Art & Design, where he illustrated several books and produced captivating wildlife and Western art featured in galleries and shows. His rich experience and passion for the natural world shine through on every page, making his book a visually and educationally enriching experience for young readers.The idea for “Bugly” originated during Peacock's art school years but blossomed later when he shared his early sketches with his grandchildren, whose enthusiasm inspired him to bring the story to life. After retiring, Peacock dedicated himself to completing this heartwarming project, transforming a simple idea into a finished work that encourages young readers to appreciate the world of insects. Now published, his book is ready to spark curiosity and wonder, offering children a fresh perspective on the insect world.Written for kids and kids at heart, hair brushing just got a whole lot more exciting! Deseret Nelson’s book, “Rat-tat-tatty”, playfully tackles the daily battle of tangled hair, bringing humor and charm to a task many kids might otherwise dread.Through lively rhymes and vivid illustrations, Deseret Nelson introduces young readers to the “rat-tat-tatties”—mischievous little creatures that create tangles and knots when left to roam freely in hair.In “Rat-tat-tatty”, children meet these sneaky characters who love to wiggle and hide in their hair, turning brushing time into an imaginative adventure. The story encourages kids to “chase away” the rat-tat-tatties by combing their hair each morning, making the routine of hair care engaging and fun. With its catchy rhymes, whimsical artwork, and lovable characters, this 36-page children’s book is an ideal pick for parents, teachers, and caregivers who want to make hair care a magical and enjoyable daily ritual.Exploring new worlds, whether real or imagined, is a favorite pastime for many children. In “The Magic Stones” Randi McKinnon takes young readers on a magical adventure with Molly and Pete as they search for a hidden cave their fathers once sought. Deep in the forest, they discover a secret world—a dark pond surrounded by glowing flowers, where fairies sleep peacefully. This enchanting tale sparks the imagination, bringing a world of magic and mystery to life.McKinnon’s passion for storytelling is rooted in her childhood in Norway, where legends of trolls, fairies, and magical creatures were woven into everyday life. After retiring from a successful career in the food and hospitality industry, McKinnon pursued her love of writing through a course at the Institute of Children’s Literature. With her book, she blends the magic of her own upbringing with the joy of crafting stories, offering a book that will captivate young readers and transport them into a world of enchantment.“The Magic Stones” encourages children to embrace their curiosity and discover the beauty of nature through the lens of adventure and magic. Whether read at bedtime or as part of a classroom discussion, this delightful book promises to inspire and excite young minds, sparking a sense of wonder and the desire to explore the unknown.Written as her debut book, retired educator Laura Strachan introduces “Pickles the Mermaid”, a charming story that encourages young readers to embrace their true selves. Pickles, a kind-hearted mermaid who loves to spread laughter with her sea friends, faces a challenge when another mermaid, Rainy, teases her instead of joining the fun. Through her journey, Pickles learns to rise above Rainy’s teasing, discovering the power of bravery, empathy, and self-belief.“Pickles the Mermaid” resonates with readers of all ages. Strachan’s passion for teaching and inspiring children shines through as Pickles’ adventure unfolds, reminding readers that believing in themselves can help them overcome any obstacle. The book is filled with whimsy, offering a delightful way to teach kids about friendship, resilience, and the magic that comes from within.Laura Strachan, a retired educator and advocate for children’s well-being, lives in the beautiful hills of Pennsboro, West Virginia, with her retired sled dogs, Mistral and Sila. When not writing, she enjoys yoga, hiking, tennis, and travel. Through her book, she hopes to inspire readers to believe in themselves and embrace their inner magic.These five books, featured on The Maple Staple Spotlight Shelf, offer children valuable lessons in kindness, resilience, empathy, curiosity, and self-belief. Whether exploring the magic of Christmas, discovering the wonders of nature, or embracing self-acceptance, these stories offer important messages that young readers can carry with them as they grow. With captivating illustrations and meaningful messages, these books make a perfect addition to any child's library. Find these books at The Maple Staple’s Digital Bookstore at https://themaplestaple.com/digital-bookstore/ and Digital Spotlight Shelf at https://themaplestaple.com/spotlight/ About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

