Tao Climate Presents Aviation Carbon Removal and SAF Pricing Strategy at Google’s New York Office

L to R: NYU Stern School of Business MBA students Helen Nguon, Nivedithaa Venkatanarayanasami, Satyam Chauhan, Neha Medikayala, in Google’s St John’s Terminal Offices, New York. L to R: Gary Byrnes, CEO, Tao Climate and Felix Roick, COO, Tao Climate, in Google’s St John’s Terminal Offices, New York.

The aviation industry’s CO2 emissions weigh as much as 6,000 jumbo jets - every day

The only way to get high with hemp is to use it for Sustainable Aviation Fuel and take off.” — Gary Byrnes, CEO, Tao Climate

DUBLIN, IRELAND, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tao Climate, a pioneer in carbon removal and sustainable aviation solutions, showcased its groundbreaking strategy for decarbonising the aviation industry during a high-level meeting at Google’s stunning St. John’s Terminal office in Manhattan, December 13, 2024. The presentation, the culmination of a research project led by an MBA team from NYU Stern School of Business: Helen Nguon, Nivedithaa Venkatanarayanasami, Satyam Chauhan, Neha Medikayala, led by Professor Cristiano Zazzara, highlighted innovative approaches to tackling aviation emissions using cutting-edge technology and hemp-based solutions.

The event brought together key figures from Google’s Startups for Sustainable Development (SFSD) program, NYU Stern leaders, and the MBA student team (see photo), alongside Tao Climate’s leadership team. Discussions focused on strategies to address aviation’s substantial carbon footprint and unlock the potential of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) derived from hemp.

Aviation Emissions: A 6,000 Jumbo Jet Problem

The research team presented compelling insights, including the stark reality that aviation emissions equate to the weight of 6,000 Boeing 747s in CO2 every day. This powerful visualisation underscored the urgency of deploying innovative carbon removal strategies at scale.

Key recommendations from the project included a pricing structure for carbon removal credits as an ancillary revenue opportunity, tailored to different travel classes:

Business Class: $440 per passenger

Premium Economy: $220 per passenger

Economy: $4.67 per passenger

This structured approach, for a sample Dublin to New York flight, aligns economic incentives with sustainable practices, enabling airlines and travellers to make informed choices in removing their carbon footprints.

Leveraging Hemp for Aviation Decarbonisation

Hemp, renowned for its rapid growth and high carbon sequestration potential, is at the heart of Tao Climate’s approach to decarbonising aviation. Through its proprietary platform, Tao Climate enables airlines to integrate hemp-based carbon removal credits and SAF solutions into their operations, creating a scalable and sustainable path toward net-zero emissions.

“Hemp is the ultimate renewable resource for aviation. It’s not just about removing carbon; it’s about rethinking how we fly sustainably,” said Gary Byrnes, CEO of Tao Climate. “With technology, innovation, and bold partnerships, we can accelerate the aviation industry’s leadership in climate action.”

“Aviation is already leading measurable progress against climate change,” said Felix Roick, COO at Tao Climate, “and at Tao Climate, we’re bringing together cutting-edge technology and the incredible potential of hemp to make it happen. Our work isn’t just about removing carbon—it’s about reshaping an industry for a sustainable future. This collaboration with Google and NYU Stern proves that when innovation meets action, the sky is no longer the limit.”

Google’s Role in Scaling Impacts

The meeting highlighted Google’s pivotal role in supporting climate-focused startups through its Startups for Sustainable Development (SFSD) program, spearheaded by Irwin Boutboul. During his introduction, Irwin emphasised the need for measurable impacts and systemic change to tackle global challenges like climate change, referencing the Moloch Problem, a scenario where individual competition drives systems toward destructive or suboptimal outcomes, even when cooperation would benefit everyone involved.

The Google Startups for Sustainable Development (SFSD) Program is a groundbreaking initiative empowering startups to tackle the world’s most pressing challenges through innovation and technology. With the vision of driving measurable impact at scale, the program supports over 500 mission-driven startups across 70+ countries, offering unparalleled access to Google’s cutting-edge tools, mentorship, and global networks. By aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, SFSD promotes transformative solutions, from combating climate change to enhancing global equity, proving that technology and entrepreneurship can create a better, sustainable future at scale.

Next Steps: Expanding Partnerships and Scaling Impact

The meeting concluded with actionable steps for Tao Climate to advance its mission, including insights from Google’s Jarrett Wells on exploring partnerships with airports like Denver and Chicago O’Hare, which have the land potential for hemp cultivation, and developing API-driven solutions for seamless integration with sustainability consultants and travel platforms.

The team also discussed leveraging the hemp and cannabis narrative for a fresh, edgy positioning in the carbon markets—a strategy that could resonate with both corporate and consumer audiences.

“The only way to get high with hemp,” joked Gary Byrnes, “is to use it for Sustainable Aviation Fuel and take off.”

About Tao Climate

Tao Climate, a global TOP 100 Carbon Removal company in Elon Musk's XPRIZE, is revolutionising the fight against climate change with a focus on aviation decarbonisation. Tao Climate leverages nature-based solutions like hemp carbon removal and nextgen technology, including satellite imaging and AI. The company’s platform provides airlines and other stakeholders with verified carbon removal credits and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) delivery strategies, enabling real-time emissions tracking and removal.

Tao Climate’s recent collaboration with NYU Stern MBA students has demonstrated the potential for partnerships between academia, technology leaders, and startups to drive transformative change in global sustainability.

Would you like to learn more? Please contact:

Gary Byrnes

CEO, Tao Climate

gary@taoclimate.com Tel +353 87 249 3051 www.taoclimate.com

Press Note: The Moloch Problem, referenced by Irwin Boutboul during the meeting, illustrates how competitive systems can drive harmful outcomes despite collective benefits from cooperation—further highlighting the need for Tao Climate’s innovative solutions.

Tao Climate addresses the Moloch Problem in multiple ways:

1. Aligning Incentives with Sustainability: Tao Climate's carbon removal credits and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) solutions provide airlines with cost-effective ways to meet climate targets, ensuring that environmental goals align with economic interests and eliminating the race to the bottom in emissions compliance.

2. Fostering Collaboration Through Technology: By leveraging an API-driven platform and AI-powered monitoring, Tao Climate enables seamless integration of carbon removal solutions across industries, encouraging cooperative efforts between airlines, airports, and sustainability consultants.

3. Scalable, Nature-Based Solutions: Tao Climate’s focus on hemp as a carbon-sequestering crop offers a renewable, scalable alternative that benefits the entire aviation ecosystem, shifting competitive dynamics from unsustainable practices to collective climate action.

Tao Climate promotes wanderlust - sustainably

