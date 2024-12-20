Rise Of Smart Tvs And Ott Subscriptions: A Key Driver Transforming the Television Broadcasting Market 2024

Television Broadcasting Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The television broadcasting market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $387.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%” — The Business Research Company

The Television Broadcasting Global Market is estimated to rise from $290.38 billion in 2023 to $308.58 billion in 2024, subsequently growing up to $387.95 billion by 2028, according to the Television Broadcasting Global Market Report 2024. This solid growth can be attributed to various factors such as increased budgets for TV shows, the burgeoning popularity of audio and video broadcasting and, notably, a surge in disposable income.

How Has the Television Broadcasting Market Size Grown Over Recent Years?

The television broadcasting market size has witnessed robust growth in recent years. The increase in budgets for TV shows, the rising popularity of audio and video broadcasting, and a growth in disposable income have significantly contributed to this spurt in growth.

Wondering about remarkable growth prospects in the Television Broadcasting Market?

The television broadcasting market size is anticipated to see substantial growth in the next few years, expanding to $387.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.9%. This projected growth can be attributed to the increasing popularity of the internet of things IoT, growing television viewership, a rising subscription base for over-the-top OTT platforms, demands for high-quality content due to urbanization, and technological development.

What are the Primary Growth Drives of the Television Broadcasting Market?

The growing demand for television sets boosts the growth of the television broadcasting market. As televisions serve as a vital medium for the transmission of information, news, and entertainment, their demand directly influences the demand for television broadcasting. This assertion is evidenced by the 23.8 million units shipped by TCL Technology's TV division in 2022, defying the general decreasing trend.

Can the Key Industry Players Propel the Growth of the Television Broadcasting Market?

The market report lists several key industry players that include Comcast Corporation, Walt Disney, Time Warner Inc., ViacomCBS, NBC Universal Media LLC, Dish Network, Fox Corporation, BBC, American Broadcasting Company ABC, A&E Television Networks, Ryukyu Broadcasting Corporation, ITV Network Limited, Marquee Broadcasting, and NovyiVek, among others, that greatly influence the market's trajectory.

How are the Major Companies Operating in the Television Broadcasting Market Responding to New Trends?

Major players in the broadcasting market are now focusing on strategic collaborations such as the one between Nippon TV Holdings Inc. and the Walt Disney Company Japan Ltd. to satisfy their current client base. This partnership represents a significant leap for both companies. Both firms stand to attain and strengthen positions in Japanese as well as global entertainment markets by tapping into new audiences.

How does the Television Broadcasting Market Segment Look Like?

Segments in this market are categorized based on:

1 By Type: Television Station, Television Network

2 By Broadcaster Type: Public, Commercial

3 By Revenue Source: Subscription-Based, Advertisement-Based

What are the Regional Insights for the Television Broadcasting Market?

The report reveals North America as the largest region in the television broadcasting market in 2023, although the Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Furthermore, the report covers other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Africa.

