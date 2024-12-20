Global Delivery Drone Services Market Set For 33.6% Growth, Reaching $25.88 Billion By 2028

Delivery Drone Services Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The delivery drone services market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $25.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.6%. ” — The Business Research Company

How Has The Delivery Drone Services Market Grown In Recent Years And What Are Its Future Projections?

The delivery drone services market size has grown exponentially in recent years. Its market size rose from $5.32 billion in 2023 to $8.12 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 52.8%. The historic period's growth can be attributed to a combination of factors such as easing of regulations to support the operation of drones, an increase in drone usage, demand for same-day delivery and emergency supplies, and private investments in the drone industry.

When looking into the coming years, the delivery drone services market size is expected to see an exponential surge. Projections estimate that the market will grow to $25.88 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 33.6%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to similar factors that drove the historic period's growth. Encouragingly, major trends in the forecast period include launching drone services in different countries as governments show support for drone delivery services initiatives.

What Are The Growth Drivers Of The Delivery Drone Services Market?

The increasing demand for drone deliveries during COVID-19 is expected to propel the growth of the delivery drone services market in the coming years. During the pandemic, contactless distribution expanded rapidly, and drones played a crucial role in ensuring minimal contact between companies and clients. Drones took to the skies during the pandemic to bring vital goods and drugs to the population under lockdown.

A significant instance of this trend was witnessed in March 2021 when Gavi, an international organization that aimed at increasing vaccine equality around the world, revealed that Zipline, a US-based company that designs, manufactures, and operates delivery drones, had teamed up with the Government of Ghana. This partnership was to assist in delivering the much-anticipated COVAX vaccinations. Zipline has been a vital part of Ghana's health system, particularly when it came to providing much-needed support for COVID-19 testing in remote areas during the pandemic's peak.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Delivery Drone Services Market?

Major companies operating in the delivery drone services market report are Deutsche Post DHL Group, Zipline, United Parcel Service Inc., Matternet, Inc, Wing Aviation LLC, Uber Technologies Inc, FedEx Corporation, Flirtey, Flytrex, JD.com, Inc., Kotak Delivery Drone Services, IIFL Delivery Drone Services, Axis Bank Delivery Drone Services, Edelweiss Wealth Alibaba, SF Express, Meituan Unveils, Udaan, TAS, Dunzo, Zomato, Swiggy, Rakuten, Seiyu, Alibaba, Royal Mail, DPD France, Azure Drones,SAS, Parrot Drones, Terra Drone, Onyx Scan Advanced LiDAR systems, AltiGator Unmanned Solutions Amazon.com, Inc., Boeing, Drone Delivery Canada Corp, Aeryon Labs, Sky Guys, Amazon Prime Air, UPS Flight Forward, Speedbird Aero, Velbrax, XMobots, Santos Lab, Gyrofly Innovations, XFly Brasil, Novarum Sky Technology Ltd., Global Drone Tech, iFood, Latin American drone delivery company, Sky go, Zain group, Eniverse Technologies, Quix, Orbital Africa, Microdrone Africa, Astral Aerial, Ken drone, Geoid technologies ltd, UAV industries, Milkor pty ltd, Denel Dynamics, csir.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Delivery Drone Services Market?

The incorporation of IoT in drones used for delivery to reduce the need for manual control is an emerging trend in the drone delivery services market. The Internet of Things IoT is becoming a reality, allowing physical things to communicate with one another and share input. This technology is rapidly spreading to everyday devices and is evolving in the drone business.

How Is The Market Segmented?

The delivery drone services market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Package Size: Less than 2 kg, 2 kg to 5 kg, More than 5 kg

2 By Range: Less than or equal to 25 kms, More than 25 kms

3 By Application: E-Commerce, Medical Aids, Food Delivery, Others

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Delivery Drone Services Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the delivery drone services market in 2023. The regions covered in the delivery drone services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

