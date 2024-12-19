Kazakhstan’s Women Judges Contribute to the 10th Annual Conference of the Kyrgyz Association of Women Judges

On 6-7 December 2024, the 10th Annual Conference of the Kyrgyz Association of Women Judges took place in Aral village, Chui Province, Kyrgyzstan. Themed “Strengthening Legal Justice: Access to Free Legal Aid, Support for Women in the Judiciary, and Prevention of Gender-Based Violence”, the conference convened legal professionals and experts from Central Asia to address pressing issues related to justice reform and gender equality.

The conference explored the prevention of gender-based violence, emphasising the importance of legal reforms and institutional changes. Discussions also focused on improving access to free legal aid by addressing existing challenges and considering the role of digital solutions. Additionally, participants examined mentorship programmes designed to support women in the judiciary, with a particular emphasis on fostering leadership and professional development.

Demonstrating the spirit of regional co-operation, Kazakhstan’s women judges played a pivotal role in the event. The delegation from Kazakhstan included two judges of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan, along with a judge of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan. Their participation was supported by the OSCE Programme Office in Astana under its extrabudgetary project on “Improving the Effectiveness of the Justice System in Kazakhstan”.

On the second day of the conference, a judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan delivered an insightful presentation on mentorship programmes implemented within Kazakhstan’s judiciary. She highlighted how these initiatives contribute to the development of leadership skills among women judges and promote gender equality across the legal sector.

The participation of Kazakhstan’s women judges at the conference underscores the importance of cross-border collaboration in addressing shared challenges and advancing the role of women in justice systems through mutual learning and partnership.