AGI Technology Unveils Dynamic Storage Solutions at CES 2025

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGI Technology, a leading provider of storage solutions, welcomes you to CES 2025. From January 7 to January 10, join us at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, Level 2 Meeting Rooms, Bellini 2001B, to discover a variety of products tailored to meet the diverse needs of creators and professionals.

Event Details

Date: January 7–10, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Location: The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, Level 2 Meeting Rooms

Room: Bellini 2001B

Highlighting AGI’s Advanced Storage Solutions

Supreme Pro TF138 2TB microSD Card

The Supreme Pro TF138 is the world’s first 2TB microSD card, built to handle demanding applications. Ideal for professional videographers, gamers, and mobile users, it supports extended video recording, seamless file management, and expanded storage capacity. Paired with its Type-C card reader, the TF138 delivers swift data transfers of up to 170/160 MB/s, ensuring reliable performance across various uses.

CF Express Type B Card

AGI’s CF Express Type B Card offers a perfect balance of speed and capacity for high-resolution workflows. Available in 256GB and 512GB models, it delivers sequential read speeds of up to 1,700 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s, making it an excellent choice for 4K and 8K video production. This card offers dependable storage for professionals who require efficiency and precision in their work.

EDM38 Magnetic Portable SSD

The EDM38 Magnetic Portable SSD redefines portability with its practical magnetic attachment, enabling easy and secure storage on the go. With transfer speeds of up to 2,050/1,800 MB/s and available in 1TB or 2TB capacities, it supports ProRes 4K video recording. Compatible with Windows, macOS, and Android, it provides a versatile solution for busy professionals.

AGI Technology will also be showcasing a range of new accessories at CES 2025, designed to complement its core storage lineup. Attendees are encouraged to visit Bellini 2001B to explore these solutions and connect with AGI’s expert team.





About AGI

AGI is a leading provider of high-performance storage solutions, offering a range of innovative products that meet the evolving needs of its customers. With a commitment to delivering cutting-edge storage capacities and superior performance, AGI empowers its customers to achieve exceptional digital experiences.

Contact Information

Sales Team

sales@agi-tech.com.tw

+886-2-27937256

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5b01b09-4fd1-4a11-80d3-ba3fa6a4ada7

Dynamic Solutions with AGI Innovations Unveils AGI Dynamic Storage Solutions at CES 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.