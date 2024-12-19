PANZHIHUA, China, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 15, 2024, the 2024 Panzhihua Sunshine Health Care Festival kicked off with great fanfare in Panzhihua City, Sichuan Province. Thousands of citizens, tourists and athletes rushed to partake in competitions, events and sightseeing tours, to experience the vitality of this "City Without Winter".

Hosted by the Panzhihua Municipal People's Government, this event empowered the development of health and wellness industry through sports and nationwide fitness programs. During the event, a smart guide map for sports tourism in the Panzhihua City was officially released, providing convenient and intelligent sports tourism services for both local residents and tourists.

On the same day, the 2024 National Mountaineering and Fitness Trail League Finals took place. Over 2,200 athletes and outdoor sport enthusiasts from across the nation descended on the city to participate in a "Sunshine Competition" that manifested the perfect combination of sport and nature.

Meng Guangfu, champion of the men's individual long-distance race in the finals of the National Mountaineering and Fitness Trail League, said excitedly that the weather in Panzhihua is ideal for the competition, and the track is distinctively designed, which made him enjoy a wonderful exercise time in the warm winter sunshine in Panzhihua.

Panzhihua City, the only city in China named after a flower, is renowned as "Flower is A City, City is A Flower". With an annual average temperature of 20.7 degrees centigrade, neither freezing coldness in winter nor scorching heat in summer, the majority of the city sits at an elevation between 1,300m and 1,500m. Thus, the city is located within a sub-plateau environment, which is beneficial to sleep, cardiovascular health and production of blood cells.

As early as 2010, Panzhihua took the lead in proposing the concept of "Health and Wellness", becoming a pioneer and model in developing the health and wellness industry in China. Panzhihua has evolved from the trial exploration of the health and wellness industry to the development mode of the industry supported by the patterns of vacation residence for the elderly, sports, recuperation and study tour. In this mode, resources such as climate, forest, hot springs, traditional Chinese medicine and characteristic agriculture are developed. The health and wellness industry has emerged as a crucial breakthrough conducive to Panzhihua's transformation and high-quality development. During the 2024 China (Panzhihua) Health and Wellness Industry Conference held on December 5, Panzhihua City signed 31 contracts for strategic cooperation in health and wellness with companies like Shudao Investment Group, Sichuan Development Holding Co., Ltd. and Sichuan Provincial Investment Group Co., Ltd., with the total planned investment amounting to 21.09 billion yuan.

At present, the added value of Panzhihua's health and wellness industry has surpassed the ten-billion-yuan mark for four straight years, and the number of people who regularly go to Panzhihua for health care all the year round has reached nearly 300 thousand.

