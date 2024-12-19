Bionano Announces the Publication of Stockholder Letter Regarding Support for Proxy Proposal

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), today announced that on December 19, 2024, it published an open letter to stockholders in support of its proposals at its upcoming special meeting of stockholders, a copy of which is included at the end of this press release.

Details of the Special Meeting of Stockholders

The special meeting of stockholders will be held virtually, via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BNGO2025SM, on January 15, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Stockholders of record as of November 21, 2024, may vote at the special meeting or by proxy over the telephone, through the internet or using the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials mailed to such stockholders. Stockholders may change their vote at any time before the final vote at the special meeting.

Details regarding voting procedures are included in the Company’s proxy statement for the special meeting, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 5, 2024.

Letter to Stockholders

December 19, 2024

Re: Stockholder Action Letter: Request for Vote!





Dear Fellow Stockholders:

I am writing to highlight the importance of the proposals described in our Definitive Proxy Statement, filed with the SEC on December 5, 2024 for a special meeting of stockholders to be held on January 15, 2025, and to ask that you support them. In particular, I am asking you to vote FOR proposal 2, the reverse stock split proposal.

While a reverse stock split is not something Bionano’s Board of Directors or management desire to undertake, we do believe it is necessary because:

A reverse stock split would support ongoing compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements. As a listed company on the Nasdaq Capital Market, one of the continued listing requirements for our common stock is a minimum bid price of at least $1.00 per share. Since our stock, which closed at $0.21 yesterday, has traded below $1.00 since the end of May 2024, we are at risk of having our stock delisted. A Nasdaq delisting would likely have a material adverse effect on the value of our company and the value of your stock. While we hope that market sentiment for our stock will be more favorable in the near term, there is no assurance that even a meaningful change would be sufficient to increase our stock price above $1.00 in the time required to maintain our Nasdaq listing. We therefore believe that a reverse split is our best option for maintaining a Nasdaq listing.

A reverse stock split would result in potential improvement in the marketability of our common stock. We believe that our current stock price impacts our ability to prudently raise capital, attract and retain talent, and provide us with the flexibility to structure our finances and related transactions. We believe that effecting a reverse stock split may provide a more attractive stock price at which investors would be willing to contribute new capital necessary for the Company to continue operations.



Our reverse stock split proposal is a request to support the Company in a way that we believe is essential to achieving our long-term goals.

Bionano’s business has been progressing and still requires ongoing investment.

Bionano is focused on transforming traditional cytogenetic workflows into a modern, molecular workflow based on optical genome mapping (OGM). Over the last 18 months, Bionano has made some significant changes to preserve cash, reduce expenses, improve margins, and re-focus our efforts on value-generating customer relationships. Our sales approach has shifted from a capital- and labor-intensive effort to expand our user base and customer acquisition, to now focusing on increasing utilization of our OGM products with existing customers with deeper penetration. This shift requires significantly less capital, less labor, and we believe will enable us to meaningfully reduce Bionano’s future cash needs and extend our current cash runway.

We continue to believe in the power of OGM to transform the way the world sees the genome and see many positive indications that we are making progress, including:

Receipt of a category 1 CPT code approval for OGM use in hematological malignancy analysis by the American Medical Association (AMA) in May 2024.

Publication of the first multi-site study to analyze the utility of OGM in multiple myeloma in a study conducted by researchers at University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

An installed base of OGM systems that totaled 368 at the end of the third quarter of 2024, which represented a 22% increase over the 301 installed systems reported at the end of the third quarter of 2023.

7,835 nanochannel array flowcells sold during the third quarter of 2024, which represented a 27% increase over the 6,176 flowcells sold during the third quarter of 2023.



While we have made some extraordinary progress, there is still work to do that will require continued investment. We believe that the reverse stock split will increase our ability to raise capital to continue this important work.

A vote FOR Proposal 2 would enable management to invest prudently in the business and to continue driving progress.

We believe it is imperative for stockholders to authorize Bionano’s Board of Directors to effect a reverse stock split, as outlined in Proposal 2, to continue and potentially accelerate the momentum of OGM.

Please support management by voting FOR all proxy proposals. Most importantly, please support management by voting FOR Proposal 2.

Sincerely,

Erik Holmlin, PhD

President and CEO

Bionano Genomics, Inc.





