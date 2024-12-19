Allegro MicroSystems to Showcase Its Dynamic Sensing and Power Solutions at CES 2025

Allegro's innovative technology is transforming sensing and power to enable a smarter, more efficient future

MANCHESTER, N.H., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing solutions for motion control and energy-efficient systems, today announced plans to showcase its latest innovations at CES 2025, taking place January 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During the event, Allegro will highlight its advanced portfolio of high-resolution magnetic sensors, next-generation power ICs and innovative 48V solutions at its hospitality suite in the Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel. These technologies, tailored for the automotive, clean energy and automation markets, are designed to advance energy efficiency, system performance and sustainability.

Key Highlights Include:

48V Motor Drivers: Optimized for energy efficiency and faster cooling in AI data centers and electric vehicles (EVs)

XtremeSense™ TMR Sensors: Offer unparalleled sensitivity and reliability for automotive, industrial and consumer devices



Silicon Carbide (SiC) Gate Drivers: Simplify the design of power conversion systems for EVs and clean energy solutions

Micropower Switches and Latches: Maximize battery life in power-constrained consumer and industrial devices

Inductive Position Sensors: Provide precise motor position sensing for EVs and robotics

LiveBench Platform: Enables on-demand evaluation of product features, anytime and anywhere

“We’re excited to participate in CES 2025, which provides an incredible opportunity to showcase Allegro’s latest innovations in sensing and power solutions,” said Ram Sathappan, Vice President, Global Marketing & Applications at Allegro MicroSystems. “Our focus is on empowering customers to overcome performance and efficiency challenges. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and demonstrating how our technology is driving a smarter, more efficient future.”

Live Demonstrations & Networking Opportunities

As part of its CES activities, Allegro will conduct live demonstrations of its solutions, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and efficiency. Company representatives, including members of Allegro’s executive leadership team, will be available to meet with journalists, analysts, customers and partners throughout the event.

To request a meeting at CES, please complete this form .

For more information, please visit https://www.allegromicro.com/en/ .

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is leveraging more than three decades of expertise in magnetic sensing and power ICs to propel automotive, clean energy and industrial automation forward with solutions that enhance efficiency, performance and sustainability. Allegro’s commitment to quality drives transformation across industries, reinforcing our status as a pioneer in “automotive grade” technology and a partner in our customers' success. For additional information, please visit https://www.allegromicro.com/en/ .

Media Contact:

Tyler Weiland

Corporate Communications

(972) 571-7834

tweiland.cw@allegromicro.com

Allegro Contact:

Laura Kozikowski

Sr. Director of Global Marketing

lkozikowski@allegromicro.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.