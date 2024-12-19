WAGMI Announces SALT Lending CEO Shawn Owen as Keynote Speaker

The Bitcoin OG and longtime technology entrepreneur will headline an unprecedented roster of innovative and engaged thinkers focused on blockchain.

Miami, FL, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WAGMI, the ultimate event connecting blockchain leaders to cultivate deep knowledge and build community around the future of digital finance, today announced that SALT Lending CEO Shawn Owen will be the keynote speaker for its one-of-a-kind conference, which will be held next year in Miami from Jan. 21-24, 2025.



Owen is the pioneering entrepreneur and CEO of SALT, a leader in cryptocurrency-backed lending. He co-founded SALT to offer innovative Bitcoin-backed loans, raising over $124 million and establishing a leading position in the Bitcoin lending industry. In 2019, Owen also founded Equa to revolutionize company formation and governance using blockchain technology. With over 25 years of business experience, he is recognized for his expertise in technology, capital allocation, and fostering growth.

“WAGMI is not only hyper-focused on how far we’ve come but how much farther we have to go,” said WAGMI founder and organizer Moe Levin. In my decade-plus career of putting together these events, Shawn is one of the most compelling experts I’ve ever had on stage.”

Other speakers at WAGMI include Miami mayor Francis Suarez and “Crypto Pioneers” like Charlie Shrem and Nick Spanos. Over 10,000 members of the world’s blockchain community from over 100 countries will attend WAGMI for America's most prominent blockchain event. The conference is already 75% sold out, but tickets prices go up next month, and they are available for purchase here . Those interested in participating in WAGMI as a sponsor can find more information about partner opportunities here .

“The history of blockchain would be impossible without the consequential events Moe has organized,” said Owen. “I am honored to be a keynote speaker for WAGMI as we all continue to write the world-changing history of blockchain and digital finance together.”

From the creators of The North American Bitcoin Conference, WAGMI brings together the entire blockchain industry for a week of collaboration, interoperability, and serendipity. Past speakers at WAGMI-organized conferences have included the CEOs and founders of the top 20 cryptocurrencies and companies like Vitalik Buterin, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), Mark Cuban, and Jesse Powell.



WAGMI, short for “We’re All Gonna Make It,” is more than just a phrase — it’s a symbol of optimism in the face of the crypto market’s volatility. WAGMI is a unique blockchain event, bringing together the industry's most innovative and engaged thinkers, from enthusiasts to financial institutions. It provides an open and hard-hitting forum for advancing the conversation. WAGMI is not just another conference but a new step forward and the culmination of 11 years of conferences uniting the industry through innovative tech, world-changing brands, and leadership. WAGMI is meticulously designing every aspect of its three-day experience, from providing resources to technologists to build their blockchain coding and programming skills to enhancing attendees’ networking and recruiting opportunities and increasing project visibility in the U.S. and across the globe.

For more information, please visit https://wagmi.miami.

