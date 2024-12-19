Bitget Lists Tomarket (TOMA) with Exclusive Launchpool Rewards and Spot Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of Tomarket (TOMA) on its platform, with trading available on the spot market and the launch of an exclusive Launchpool rewards campaign.

Spot trading for TOMA will go live under the TOMA/USDT pair, allowing users to trade the token seamlessly. In addition, the Launchpool campaign, starting December 20, 2024, will enable users to stake assets and earn a share of 40,000,000,000 TOMA in rewards.

The listing on Bitget Launchpool introduces two distinct locking pools for participation. The first pool allows users to lock BGB, Bitget's native exchange token, to earn a share of 33,333,000,000 TOMA. Participation limits vary based on VIP levels, ensuring accessibility for a range of users, from VIP0 participants with a maximum cap of 10,000 BGB to higher-tier VIP levels with a cap of 50,000 BGB. A minimum requirement of 5 BGB ensures that users of all levels can participate.

The second pool provides the option to lock TOMA tokens directly, with a total allocation of 6,667,000,000 TOMA. Users can lock a maximum of 16,667,000,000 TOMA while adhering to a minimum requirement of 170,000 TOMA. Airdrops for both pools are calculated on an hourly basis, determined by each participant's locked volume in relation to the total locked volume of the pool. This real-time distribution mechanism ensures fairness and transparency throughout the campaign.

Tomarket (TOMA) is a community-driven token designed to operate within a decentralized marketplace ecosystem. It simplifies on-chain trading, enhances liquidity, and provides users with a more accessible and scalable platform for decentralized asset exchange. TOMA aims to bridge the gap between digital asset markets and decentralized trading by focusing on user-friendly infrastructure.

Following TOMA's successful debut on Bitget's pre-market platform , the addition of TOMA to the Launchpool highlights Bitget’s focus on supporting innovative projects while providing its global community with exclusive opportunities to earn rewards. Launchpool participants can stake specific tokens to unlock early access to TOMA, showcasing the platform’s commitment to delivering valuable assets and fostering active engagement.

Bitget continues to solidify its role as a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange, offering over 800 listed tokens across spot and derivatives markets. Bringing Tomarket (TOMA) to the platform highlights Bitget’s ongoing effort to deliver emerging projects that offer fresh opportunities for investment and user engagement.

For more details on Tomarket (TOMA) and the Launchpool campaign, visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices may fluctuate and experience price volatility. Only invest what you can afford to lose. The value of your investment may be impacted and it is possible that you may not achieve your financial goals or be able to recover your principal investment. You should always seek independent financial advice and consider your own financial experience and financial standing. Past performance is not a reliable measure of future performance. Bitget shall not be liable for any losses you may incur. Nothing here shall be construed as financial advice.

