Global Breakfast Cereal Market is Projected to Hit $78.88 Billion by 2034 at a 4.1% CAGR

Organic, Keto-friendly, and Gluten-free Diet Trend Giving Substantial Push to Breakfast Cereal Market Expansion: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a newly published research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, worldwide sales of breakfast cereals are estimated to reach US$ 52.78 billion in 2024. The global Breakfast Cereal Market is analyzed to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2034. Growing consumer preference for protein-rich, high-fiber, and exotic breakfast options is a key factor that has resulted in higher demand for cereals over the past few years.More individuals are demanding keto-friendly, gluten-free, and organic breakfast cereals catering to particular dietary requirements. There is a growing inclination to high-protein and fiber food in regular diet, particularly breakfast for maintaining health and building immunity. The growing population of lactose-intolerant people along with an increasing influence of Western culinary practices are driving demand for breakfast cereals.Click to Request a Sample of this Report for Additional Market InsightsGrowing preference for organic and clean-label breakfast cereals is due to increasing cases of different health issues, such as lactose intolerance and celiac diseases among more people. Moreover, the rising popularity of on-the-go and packaged food products with cereals is also generating lucrative opportunities for global market players.Key Takeaway from Breakfast Cereal Market Study:Worldwide demand for breakfast cereals is evaluated to reach a market worth of US$ 78.88 billion by the end of 2034. The market in Japan is forecasted to advance at 4.6% CAGR through 2034.Ready-to-eat (RTE) breakfast cereals are projected to account for 53.3% share of the global market by 2034. North America is approximated to hold a share of 24.3% of the global market by 2034-end.Global sales of breakfast cereals through supermarkets/hypermarkets are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 3.7% and reach US$ 29.34 billion by the end of 2034. The market for breakfast cereals in South Korea is analyzed to increase at 4.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.“Companies focus more on developing organic breakfast cereals with improved transparency and incorporating clean-label practices to push their way forward over the coming years,” says Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Breakfast Cereal Market:The Key Players in the Breakfast Cereal Industry include The Kroger Company; Amazon.com Inc.; 7-Eleven; The Schwarz Group; Tesco Plc; Target Corporation; Costco Wholesale Corporation; Amartex Family Mart; Walmart Inc.; Anay Groceries.Country-wise Insights:Why Have So Many Breakfast Cereal Manufacturers Moved to the United States?By 2034, the US is predicted to control 45.6% of the North American market. Because of their low cost, delicious flavor, speed, accessibility, and nutritional value, cereals have long been a popular breakfast choice in the nation, which has led to a rise in demand. More market participants are developing a broad range of breakfast cereals to meet the unique needs of the audience. Cereal consumption is being stimulated by the emergence of social media food bloggers, gym aficionados, and other influencers.Why Is China a Profitable Market for Companies That Make Breakfast Cereals?By the end of 2034, China is predicted to hold a 47.5% market share in East Asia. The need for quick and healthful meals, including cereals, is being driven by the hectic lifestyles of the working class, which is expanding in number. Additionally, the eating of nutritious oatmeal and oats is being encouraged by a growing gym culture that has been made famous by social media celebrities. Additionally, the market is expanding due to the increasing availability of morning cereals that are tailored to the tastes and preferences of consumers.Get a Custom Analysis for Targeted Research Solutions:Growing Popularity of Ready-to-Eat Breakfast Cereals for Their Associated Health BenefitsWorldwide sales of ready-to-eat cereals are evaluated to rise at a CAGR of 4% and reach US$ 42.04 billion by the end of 2034. Their growing demand is attributed to associated benefits as they contain more fiber and micronutrients, such as calcium, magnesium, vitamin B, protein, and phosphorous. Increasing consumer preference for RTS breakfast cereals is for their assistance in minimizing risks of lifestyle disorders, such as hypertension, diabetes, and others. More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the breakfast cereal market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (hot cereals, RTE [ready-to-eat] cereals), nature (organic, conventional), and sales channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, specialty retailers), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA). Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

