ECB appoints Karin Turner-Hrdlicka as Director General On-site and Internal Model Inspections

19 December 2024

Karin Turner-Hrdlicka will be responsible for on-site inspections and internal model investigations of directly supervised banks across European banking supervision

She will contribute to the identification of risks and supervisory priorities

The Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB) has appointed Karin Turner-Hrdlicka as Director General On-site and Internal Model Inspections. In her new role, Ms Turner-Hrdlicka will be responsible for on-site inspections and internal model investigations of directly supervised banks across the Single Supervisory Mechanism. She will also contribute to the identification of risks and supervisory priorities in the banking sector. Ms Turner-Hrdlicka will take up her role on 1 March 2025. She succeeds Linette Field, who will retire from the ECB.

Karin Turner-Hrdlicka has been Director of the Department for the Supervision of Significant Institutions at the Oesterreichische Nationalbank (OeNB) since 2014. Her responsibilities include managing the OeNB’s activities in the supervision of Austrian significant institutions, overseeing policy and regulatory issues, and conducting stress testing and scenario analyses for the national banking sector. She is the OeNB representative in the Board of Supervisors of the European Banking Authority, OeNB alternate in the Supervisory Board of ECB Banking Supervision and member of the Supervisory Board of the Austrian Financial Market Authority. She started working at the OeNB in 2001. Early in her career, she was a member of the interim Secretariat of the Committee of European Banking Supervisors. Ms Turner-Hrdlicka holds a master’s degree and a PhD in law from the University of Vienna.

The Directorate General On-site and Internal Model Inspections provides in-depth and focused assessments of specific risks or issues at individual banks. It coordinates the on-site supervisory programme and develops comprehensive methodologies for harmonised on-site inspections and internal model investigations across European banking supervision.

