Increase In the Women's Employment Rate: A Key Driver Transforming the Child Day Care Services Market 2024

Child Day Care Services Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The child day care services market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $434.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.” — The Business Research Company

What is the current state and projected growth of the Child Day Care Services Market?

In recent years, the child day care services market has seen a robust growth. It will grow from $310.3 billion in 2023 to $332.51 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to factors such as increasing female labor force participation, evolving family structures, government subsidies and programs, educational emphasis, and urbanization.

How will the future trends shape the Child Day Care Services Market?

The child day care services market size is expected to witness a strong growth in the coming years. It is projected to grow to $434.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. Some of the key factors driving this growth will be the adoption of remote work policies, availability of flexible scheduling options, quality accreditation, crisis preparedness, inclusive child care, and public-private partnerships. Moreover, major trends in the forecast period include technological integration, emphasis on early childhood education, health and safety protocols, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and green and sustainable practices.

What are the primary growth drivers in the Child Day Care Services Market?

One of the major drivers for this industry is the expected increase in the women’s employment rate during the forecast period. For instance, the share of women in the labor force in the USA is expected to increase to 47.2% in 2024, driving the demand for on-site childcare facilities in corporates. Government initiatives encouraging women to work will also support the rise of the on-site child care market, directly contributing to the market growth.

Who are the key industry players in the Child Day Care Services Market?

The child day care services market report highlights several prominent companies operating in the industry. These include KinderCare Education LLC, Learning Care Group, The Learning Care Group Inc., Bright Horizons Family Solutions Ltd., G8 Education Limited, Cadence Education LLC, Primrose School Franchising Company, La Petite Academy Inc., The Learning Experience, Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising LLC, JP Holdings Company Inc., and several others.

How is the child day care services market segmented and what are the regional insights?

The market is segmented by:

1 Type: Baby And Child Day Care Centers, Pre-Kindergarten And Preschool Centers, Nursery Schools

2 Type of Location: Center-Based, Home-Based

3 Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

4 Age Group: Less Than 1 Year, 1-2 Years, 2-4 Years, 4-6 Years, Above 6 Years

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the child day care services market in 2023. Followed by Western Europe. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

