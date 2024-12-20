Global Child And Youth Services Market Set For 6.1% Growth, Reaching $199.12 Billion By 2028

Child And Youth Services Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The child and youth services market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $199.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

What Does the Global Child and Youth Services Market Report 2024 Reveal About Market Growth and Changes?

The child and youth services market has experienced substantial growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $147.49 billion in 2023 to $156.93 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to growth in campaigns for child advocacy, focus on youth empowerment, advancements in healthcare services, rise of community centers, and policy changes in child protection.

What Is the Market Outlook for the Child and Youth Services Market?

Looking ahead, the child and youth services market is expected to continue its strong growth. Expanding to $199.12 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.1%, increasing advocacy for inclusive services, remote counseling services, innovations in healthcare, community-based services, and advancements in child protection contribute to this projected growth. Major trends in the forecast period include a focus on resilience building, trauma-informed care, holistic development programs, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and preventive mental health services.

Access more projections in a free sample of the full report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3481&type=smp

What Role Do Community Programs Play in Driving the Child and Youth Services Market's Growth?

The benefits derived from community programs for children and youth have significantly boosted the growth of the child and youth services market. According to youth.gov, young individuals who have a variety of opportunities available to them tend to exhibit less risky behavior in their adulthood. A study indicated that youth involved in the 4-H youth development program for the first five years displayed a lower risk of encountering social and personal behavioral problems. This group of youth were also found four times more likely to contribute positively to their communities and twice as likely to be actively involved in civic affairs. Such factors are predicted to exert a positive influence on the growth of the child and youth services market.

Get the full report to learn more: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/child-and-youth-services-global-market-report

What Are the Major Companies Operating in the Child and Youth Services Market?

Among the key industry players operating in the child and youth services market, significant names include Young Men's Christian Association, UNICEF United Nations Children Fund, Save the Children, SOS Children's Village, World Vision International, Stepstone Family & Youth Services, Compassion International, Boys Town, Youth Advocate Programs Inc, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Child Care Aware of America, Children's Hospital Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Children's Home Society of America, The Children's Guild, CARE International, and more.

How Is the Child and Youth Services Market Segmented?

The child and youth services market detailed in this report is segmented in the following manner:

1 By Service: Foster And Guardianship Placement Services, Counseling And Information Services, Social Assistance Services, Children And Youth Recreational Programs, Private And State Adoption Services, Other Services

2 By Age Group: Infant, Child, Adolescent, Youth

3 By Mode: Online, Offline

What Were the Largest Regions in the Child and Youth Services Market in 2023?

In 2023, Western Europe emerged as the largest region in the child and youth services market. Asia-Pacific trailed closely behind as the second-largest region in the global child and youth services market. The report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse more similar reports-

Home Healthcare Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-healthcare-global-market-report

Trauma Care Centers Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/trauma-care-centers-global-market-report

Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/community-food-housing-and-relief-services-global-market-report



The Business Research Company proudly publishes over 15000+ reports across 27 industries, covering more than 60 geographies. These detailed reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, as well as exclusive insights gleaned from interviews with industry leaders.

For more information, reach out to us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

You may contact us via email at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Subscribe to our Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Explore our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.