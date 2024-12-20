Key Chemical Tankers Market Trend 2024-2033: Technological Innovations

Chemical Tankers Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The chemical tankers market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $47.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%” — The Business Research Company

How has the chemical tankers market performed in recent years and what's next?

The chemical tankers market size has grown strongly in recent years, expanding from $34.68 billion in 2023 to $37.03 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.8%. The notable growth can be attributed to upsurges in the production and consumption of chemicals, amplified oil and gas exports, burgeoning economic output in emerging markets, and a boom in seaborne trade.

Envisage the potential growth trajectory of the chemical tankers market.

The market for chemical tankers is projected to experience robust growth in the forthcoming years. It's set to expand to reach $47.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. The anticipated growth can be tied to an escalating petrochemical industry, increasing demand for vegetable oils and fats, and intensifying urbanization. Crucial trends projected to shape the market encompass the adoption of artificial intelligence, usage of IoT-enabled remote tank monitoring, automation in chemical tankers, real-time tracking solutions, and increasing investments, partnerships, and collaborations.

What are the key growth contributors to the chemical tankers market?

The burgeoning chemical industry is expected to fuel the growth of the chemical tankers market. Companies in the chemical industry necessitate chemical tankers to ferry their chemical compounds from one place to another, thereby creating a demand for chemical tankers. According to the American Chemistry Council, 2021, the US chemical industry will keep up its net exporter position, bolstering total U.S. goods exports. By 2025, net exports of chemicals in the USA are anticipated to hit $40.5 billion, and chemical industry shipments are projected to reach a whopping $668 billion. With major economies gradually reopening and a heightened import demand in partner economies, US chemical exports are posed to increase significantly. Consequently, the growth of the chemical industry indeed drives the chemical tankers market.

Who are the biggest market players in the chemical tankers market?

The chemical tankers market report identifies the major companies operating in the sector, which include Stolt-Nielsen Limited, Odfjell SE, MISC Berhad, Bahri, Navig8 Limited, Iino Kaiun Kaisha Ltd, MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, Hansa Tankers, PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk, Maersk Tankers, MOL Chemical Tankers, Tanglian Group, Jiangsu Pretank Process Co. Ltd, Zen Shipping & Ports India Pvt Ltd, Hafnia Ltd, and several others.

How are technological advancements shaping the chemical tankers market?

Technological innovation is steering the chemical tanker market towards progress. For instance, SCF, a Russian-based subsidiary of Sovcomflot, launched its first LNG-Powered MR Chemical tanker in March 2021, designed to transport oil products and gas condensate. The power units of these vessels operate on environmentally friendly LNG, significantly reducing atmospheric emissions.

How is the chemical tankers market segmented?

The market is segmented by -

1 Product Type: Organic Chemicals, Inorganic Chemicals, Vegetable Oils And Fats, Other Product Types

2 Cargo Types: IMO 1, IMO 2, IMO 3

3 Size: Inland Chemical Tankers 1,000-4,999 DWT, Coastal Chemical Tankers 5,000-9,999 DWT, Deep-Sea Chemical Tankers 10,000-50,000 DWT

4 Fleet Material: Stainless Steel, Coated

What are the key regional insights of the chemical tankers market?

In 2023, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for chemical tankers. The region is also expected to register the fastest growth in the market. The report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

