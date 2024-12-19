Aerospace Robotics Market Research Report: Unveiling CAGR and USD Projections for Key Industries 2020-2030

The aerospace robotics market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The aerospace robotics market was valued at $2.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $9.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.69% from 2021 to 2030.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Aerospace Robotics Market ," The aerospace robotics market was valued at $2.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $9.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.69% from 2021 to 2030.North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated global aerospace robotics market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient aerospace robotics systems. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of aerospace robotics across several countries in Asia, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2152 On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into traditional and collaborative. The traditional segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for traditional robots for different applications.Depending on application, the aerospace robotics market is fragmented into drilling, welding, painting, inspection, and others. The drilling segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, owing to high demand for aerospace robotics, for drilling purposes.By type, the aerospace robotics market is segregated into articulated, cartesian, and others. The articulated segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for articulated type aerospace robotics that are being deployed for numerous aerospace applications across the globe.Key Findings Of The StudyBy technology, the collaborative segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.On the basis of application, the others (cutting, assembly automation, and material handling) segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.Depending on type, the others (cylindrical, spherical, SCARA, and parallel) segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2152 The key players that operate in the global aerospace robotics market include ABBAV & RElectroimpact Inc.Fanuc CorporationJH Robotics, Inc.KUKA AGMitsubishi Electric CorporationOC RoboticsUniversal Robots A/SYaskawa Electric Corporation𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/multirotor-drone-market-A09185 𝐋𝐢𝐃𝐀𝐑 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lidar-drone-market-A10534

